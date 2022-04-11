ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Statement released on DHHR Deputy Secretary departure

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0cMe_0f5hCZuC00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Former Deputy Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Jeremiah Samples, has released a statement regarding his departure from the agency last week, in which he extends gratitude to his former employer and colleagues,

“I want to thank the many colleagues, leaders, and community partners I have had the honor to serve during my time at DHHR. I have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of supportive messages I have received from people in all three branches of government, the advocacy community, private providers, the National Guard, and WV families that have trusted me to assist them in their time of need. I cannot properly express my gratitude.”

Samples’ departure came as a surprise to many, with very few details as to the motivation for the parting of ways having been released at the time of the announcement. His statement continues,

“Despite having an allocated budget of ~$7.5 BILLION, tireless dedication by wonderful staff and Commissioners, and an expectation for success from the Governor, DHHR has struggled to make, and even lost, progress in many critical areas. Child welfare, substance use disorder, protection of the vulnerable, management of state health facilities, EMS and provider capacity, supporting client transition from public assistance to the workforce, contract management, and many more DHHR responsibilities have simply not met anyone’s expectation, especially my own.”

Acknowledging the far-reaching issues that affect the state of West Virginia, Samples appears to assume a personal responsibility for both the successes and failures of the agency during his time serving the state, continuing,

“While the answers to these problems are complex, solutions must be found. As a society, we can never forget that every statistic is a real person. We must do better.

For every child protected from harm and family supported, I am far more cognizant, even haunted, by those that have not been saved or that will go unsaved tomorrow. I cannot properly articulate the level of responsibility I personally feel for those suffering and struggling that I have not been able to help.”

The former deputy secretary’s remarks seem to point to an incongruence in the approach to West Virginia’s issues of DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch with Samples’ own, stating,

“Unfortunately, Secretary Crouch and I have not shared the same views on what the problems are, how to handle them, or the urgency of achieving results, but I respect this parting of ways and pray for the State’s success in solving these issues.”

In concluding his statement, Samples expresses hope for the future, and gratitude for his time serving the residents of West Virginia,

“I remain full of hope. My departure from DHHR is an opportunity to rededicate myself to serving West Virginia and our people. Despite our challenges, I feel positive about the future and the many new ways that I can help our State. I look forward to continuing this work with dedicated partners moving forward. Thank you for allowing me to serve you.”

Samples will not be offering additional comments at this time. For the latest on policy, news, and updates from the West Virginia DHHR, visit the agency’s website here.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Governor Jared Polis releases statement on passing of Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Today, Governor Jared Polis released a statement following the passing of Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. “Today, we mourn the loss of a true pioneer and history-maker with proud, deep roots in Colorado where her family moved when she was a young girl. Coloradans, Americans, and people around the world will be indebted to her service. Secretary Albright went on to serve as the first female U.S. Secretary of State, carrying with her a legacy of firsts. My heart goes out to former Secretary Albright’s loved ones and the international community, where her life continues to teach our nation and the world lessons of determination, wisdom, and grace in times of peace or unrest.”
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Guard#Commissioners#Ems
KPVI Newschannel 6

Should schools be in charge of feeding students? State Agriculture eyed to take over meal program

Legislation advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature would strip authority over school meals from the education department. The author of a bill voted through Senate on Tuesday said his interest is strictly about creating stronger links between federally funded child nutrition programs and local sources of nutritious foods, but the House author said pandemic-related concerns are also driving his legislation.
AGRICULTURE
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Virginia physician sentenced in $1.8M fraud scheme against payers, patients

Former Virginia physician Leonard Rosen, MD, was sentenced March 18 for his role in a $1.8 million fraud scheme that exploited payers and patients, according to The Washington Post. Mr. Rosen pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in September to prescribing medically unnecessary...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJTV 12

U.S. Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves to visit Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced he will host U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves for a visit to Jackson on Friday, March 25. While in Mississippi, Wicker and Graves will highlight the impact of recent broadband investments in Mississippi and future investments made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which […]
JACKSON, MS
WITN

Onslow County Commissioner releases statement on fallen Marines

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County commissioner is offering condolences to the families of the Marines who passed away in a plane crash during a NATO exercise in Norway. The 4 Marines stationed air station New River were identified as Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, Capt. Ross Reynolds, Gunnery Sgt....
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Lootpress

WV Department of Ed. Launches Pathway to Teaching Program with State Tour

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch led a delegation to several Kanawha County Schools to launch the Pathways to Teaching Initiative. As part of the TeachWV Grow Your Own Program, the initiative allows high school students to pursue a teaching degree through pathways counties develop with their higher education partners. Superintendent Burch was joined by West Virginia Teacher of the Year Brian Casto to share insights and experiences about the teaching profession. This was the first of several county visits to promote the new initiative.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia tire collection events scheduled in April

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free tire collection events are scheduled around West Virginia this month. The events are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 behind the Go–Mart in the Cabin Creek community in Kanawha County, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Clay County High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the Old Oak Ridge Trucking Lot in Elkins and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the HL Wilson Trucking Lot in Moorefield, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia American Water Announces Completion of Weston to Webster Springs Interconnection

WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the completion of an interconnection from its Weston water treatment plant to serve its customers in Webster Springs. The project, which includes a 28.5-mile-long water main from Weston to Webster Springs and added approximately 115 new customers, was completed over a four-year period. This $25 million-dollar upgrade effectively retires the company’s Webster Springs water treatment plant.
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy