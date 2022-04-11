Statement released on DHHR Deputy Secretary departure

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Former Deputy Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Jeremiah Samples, has released a statement regarding his departure from the agency last week, in which he extends gratitude to his former employer and colleagues,

“I want to thank the many colleagues, leaders, and community partners I have had the honor to serve during my time at DHHR. I have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of supportive messages I have received from people in all three branches of government, the advocacy community, private providers, the National Guard, and WV families that have trusted me to assist them in their time of need. I cannot properly express my gratitude.”

Samples’ departure came as a surprise to many, with very few details as to the motivation for the parting of ways having been released at the time of the announcement. His statement continues,

“Despite having an allocated budget of ~$7.5 BILLION, tireless dedication by wonderful staff and Commissioners, and an expectation for success from the Governor, DHHR has struggled to make, and even lost, progress in many critical areas. Child welfare, substance use disorder, protection of the vulnerable, management of state health facilities, EMS and provider capacity, supporting client transition from public assistance to the workforce, contract management, and many more DHHR responsibilities have simply not met anyone’s expectation, especially my own.”

Acknowledging the far-reaching issues that affect the state of West Virginia, Samples appears to assume a personal responsibility for both the successes and failures of the agency during his time serving the state, continuing,

“While the answers to these problems are complex, solutions must be found. As a society, we can never forget that every statistic is a real person. We must do better.

For every child protected from harm and family supported, I am far more cognizant, even haunted, by those that have not been saved or that will go unsaved tomorrow. I cannot properly articulate the level of responsibility I personally feel for those suffering and struggling that I have not been able to help.”

The former deputy secretary’s remarks seem to point to an incongruence in the approach to West Virginia’s issues of DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch with Samples’ own, stating,

“Unfortunately, Secretary Crouch and I have not shared the same views on what the problems are, how to handle them, or the urgency of achieving results, but I respect this parting of ways and pray for the State’s success in solving these issues.”

In concluding his statement, Samples expresses hope for the future, and gratitude for his time serving the residents of West Virginia,

“I remain full of hope. My departure from DHHR is an opportunity to rededicate myself to serving West Virginia and our people. Despite our challenges, I feel positive about the future and the many new ways that I can help our State. I look forward to continuing this work with dedicated partners moving forward. Thank you for allowing me to serve you.”

Samples will not be offering additional comments at this time. For the latest on policy, news, and updates from the West Virginia DHHR, visit the agency’s website here.