Swiss cross-border payments network Arf has launched Arf Credit, a product designed to provide instant working capital credit lines for money service businesses (MSBs). “Traditionally, when a money service business wants to send money from one country to another, it has to pre-fund the same amount in the receiving country, bringing about tied capital, high opportunity cost, and operational inefficiencies,” Arf said in a news release Thursday (April 7.) “What’s more, since cross-border transactions are often considered risky, access to credit has always been a major problem for MSBs.”

