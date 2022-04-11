Fairmont State recruits first responders for officer training courses

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fairmont State University has announced that its Campus Police Department will be conducting trainings for West Virginia law enforcement officers free of charge Saturday, May 7 – Sunday, May 8.

The training courses will be held at various locations on the Fairmont State University campus, including Pence Hall and the Falcon Center.

First responders from various agencies will be conducting the trainings. These agencies include the Fairmont State University Police Department, West Virginia University Police Department, the Clarksburg Police Department, the Marion County Rescue Squad, the Bridgeport Police Department, and Marshall University’s Autism Training Center.

There will be a wide variety of training courses made available over the course of the weekend. These include autism awareness, arson awareness and crime scene preservation for law enforcement, defensive tactics (this course will require appropriate clothing which will not hinder students’ mobility during hands-on defensive tactics exercises), bleeding control, CPR, digital evidence preservation and examination, DUI detection and standardized field sobriety testing, verbal de-escalation tactics, and room cleaning techniques (scenarios).

Equipment required for the room cleaning techniques course includes duty belt, body armor, and long sleeved shirt. Live ammunition or other weapons are not permitted during scenario-based training. Radios, weapons, and simunitions will be provided.

“Part of Fairmont State University’s mission is to provide an education to all who seek one, not only students pursuing a higher education degree, but also professionals looking to advance their knowledge in their respective fields,” Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin said. “We look forward to welcoming these officers to our campus, and we are incredibly grateful for their service to our great state.”

All trainings being offered have limited capacity for attendees. As such, registration is required in order to attend the courses. Registration documentation for the course on Saturday, May 7 can be accessed here

For more information on these training courses, contact Douglas Yost by phone at (304) 367-4157 or by email at Douglas.Yost@fairmontstate.edu.