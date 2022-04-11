ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont State recruits first responders for officer training courses

By Cameron Gunnoe
 2 days ago
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fairmont State University has announced that its Campus Police Department will be conducting trainings for West Virginia law enforcement officers free of charge Saturday, May 7 – Sunday, May 8.

The training courses will be held at various locations on the Fairmont State University campus, including Pence Hall and the Falcon Center.

First responders from various agencies will be conducting the trainings. These agencies include the Fairmont State University Police Department, West Virginia University Police Department, the Clarksburg Police Department, the Marion County Rescue Squad, the Bridgeport Police Department, and Marshall University’s Autism Training Center.

There will be a wide variety of training courses made available over the course of the weekend. These include autism awareness, arson awareness and crime scene preservation for law enforcement, defensive tactics (this course will require appropriate clothing which will not hinder students’ mobility during hands-on defensive tactics exercises), bleeding control, CPR, digital evidence preservation and examination, DUI detection and standardized field sobriety testing, verbal de-escalation tactics, and room cleaning techniques (scenarios).

Equipment required for the room cleaning techniques course includes duty belt, body armor, and long sleeved shirt. Live ammunition or other weapons are not permitted during scenario-based training. Radios, weapons, and simunitions will be provided.

“Part of Fairmont State University’s mission is to provide an education to all who seek one, not only students pursuing a higher education degree, but also professionals looking to advance their knowledge in their respective fields,” Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin said. “We look forward to welcoming these officers to our campus, and we are incredibly grateful for their service to our great state.”

All trainings being offered have limited capacity for attendees. As such, registration is required in order to attend the courses. Registration documentation for the course on Saturday, May 7 can be accessed here

For more information on these training courses, contact Douglas Yost by phone at (304) 367-4157 or by email at Douglas.Yost@fairmontstate.edu.

Lootpress

West Virginia tire collection events scheduled in April

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free tire collection events are scheduled around West Virginia this month. The events are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 behind the Go–Mart in the Cabin Creek community in Kanawha County, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Clay County High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the Old Oak Ridge Trucking Lot in Elkins and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the HL Wilson Trucking Lot in Moorefield, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV Board of Education Recognizes Month of Military Child

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) gave special attention to its military partners during its April meeting in Charleston today. The WVBE issued a resolution recognizing April as the Month of the Military Child and reaffirmed its continued support of Common Ground, a partnership of military and community-based organizations focusing on the success of all students and promoting assistance for military-connected families in schools.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

City of Beckley appoints new Chief and Deputy Chief of Police

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – City officials gathered Monday evening for the city’s April 12, 2022 council meeting at which several issues were explored. Items on the evening’s agenda included not only the appointment of a new Deputy Chief of Police for the city, but of a new Chief of Police as well.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

WVU Tech hosting Camp STEM this summer

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) will be hosting Camp STEM, southern West Virginia’s premier camp for high school students interested in science, technology, engineering and math. The camp will be June 12-17, 2022 on WVU Tech’s campus. Students will stay on campus in a residence hall and will move in on June 12 and move out June 17. Applications and deposits are due May 6, 2022 by 4:30 p.m.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

