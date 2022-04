The United Sates government has imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Irish Kinahan crime gang as part of a bid to target their financial operations.Among those sanctioned by the US department of the treasury’s office of foreign assets control (OFAC) were its key members, including leaders Christy Kinahan Snr, Daniel Kinahan and Christy Kinahan Jnr.They were named as being heads of the criminal network.Also named and sanctioned were their associates Sean McGovern, Ian Dixon, Bernard Clancy and John Morrissey.The Kinahan organised crime group smuggles deadly narcotics, including cocaine, to Europe, and is a threat to the entire licit...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO