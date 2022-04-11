ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Shore rental prices are going up — and going fast

By Mike Dougherty
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FU2cC_0f5hC7WL00

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — Thinking about renting a vacation house this summer? Book it now .

Shore rentals are going fast in New Jersey this year, and, like just about everything else right now, costs have gone up.

Clay Rossiter, managing broker at Fox Real Estate in Ocean City, expects renters will have to pay a little more than in years past due to the combination of increased demand and rising home sale prices.

“Prices have increased. Owners have started charging a little more, but frankly, the average cost of these properties has gone up about 20%, so it’s kind of warranted, in my mind,” he said.

Rental rates have long been tied to sale prices, Rossiter said, and he’s seen the market enter a few similar cycles in the last 30 years.

Rental inventory is also suffering a bit from people buying houses at the shore with no plans of renting them out.

“Inventory is kind of low at this point, although there are still properties to rent,” he added. “If you’re seeking a rental property down here at the shore, I’d say give us a call or your realtor a call immediately and at least get your name on their list because sometimes cancellations occur and new inventory crops up.”

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Apartment Rents Will Start to Tumble, Says Powerful Real Estate Billionaire

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Meet the forever renters: 1 in 3 is priced out of buying a home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. More than any other demographic, millennials have been eschewing homeownership for years, with one in five members of the generation planning to rent forever. But if delaying buying a home was once a lifestyle choice, 2022’s strained housing market has turned it into a brutal reality.
HOUSE RENT
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
Money

‘Simply Too Expensive’: These Are the Biggest Reasons Renters Aren’t Buying Homes Right Now

American renters are having a hard time breaking into the red-hot housing market, and the explanation is simple: buying a house is just too expensive. Of 1,500 renters surveyed by real estate brokerage Redfin in March, 32% said they rent rather than own their homes because they can’t afford to buy a home where they want to live. Saving for a down payment is also a major obstacle, with 30% of people citing that as a barrier to buying. One in five renters said they aren’t looking to buy because they have a "good deal" compared to the significant expense of a home purchase, according to Redfin.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean City, NJ
Society
City
Ocean City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Business
Ocean City, NJ
Real Estate
BobVila

Here’s What Rising Rent Prices Mean for the Housing Market

Alongside increasing home costs and higher mortgage rates, rent costs are also rising. This makes it more difficult for the average homebuyer or tenant to find a suitable home at a reasonable price. In its Multifamily Outlook Report, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, better known as “Freddie Mac,” predicts rent will continue to increase throughout 2022. The rental and housing markets are inextricably intertwined, and factors that affect one will also impact the other. What does this mean for those looking to rent or buy?
HOUSE RENT
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Kyw Newsradio#Fox Real Estate In
WAPT

As grocery prices go up, some look for ways to put food on table

JACKSON, Miss. — The rising cost of inflation continues to hit families when they sit down to eat or go to the grocery store. So much of the food price increases are coming from the rise in fuel prices and transportation costs. Some people looking to put food on the table are being forced to look for ways to make ends meet.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Reuters

First-time U.S. home buyers feeling 'defeated' by high prices

March 15 (Reuters) - Brianna Lombardozzi finally has her finances to a point where she might be able to buy a house. But she isn't feeling great about her odds. Lombardozzi, 37, used her federal stimulus checks and other savings built up during the pandemic to pay down the majority of her credit card debt - a move that helped her credit score rise by almost 100 points.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 Charts That Show Why the Housing Market May Be Starting to Cool

Rapid home price growth and development may be reaching its peak. Sales for both existing homes and new homes are declining. Higher mortgage rates and inflation are making already expensive homes even less affordable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Homebuyers, Here's How To Stay Positive in Today's Crazy-Competitive Seller's Market

The real estate market has never been better for sellers. Over the past year, the low housing inventory and record-high prices gave most sellers the opportunity to make big profits quickly. Homes typically sold in one week and received full asking price, according to the National Association of Realtors®' 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. And of course, bidding wars pushed up home prices.
REAL ESTATE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy