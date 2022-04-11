All the times the scoring champion didn't actually lead the season in points

There’s a somewhat odd distinction in the NBA history books where the players who are credited as scoring champions are the ones who led the league in scoring average (with a certain number of games played) and not those who have the most total points scored for the campaign.

Throughout NBA history, there have been many seasons where the scoring champion didn’t lead the league in scoring total points.

To find out when that has happened, just scroll through the list below.

2021-22: Joel Embiid

Embiid’s stats: 30.6 ppg (2,079 points)

Leading scorer: Trae Young (2,155 points, 28.4 ppg)

2017-18: James Harden

Harden’s stats: 30.4 ppg (2,191 points)

Leading scorer: LeBron James (2,251 points, 27.5 ppg)

2015-16: Stephen Curry

Curry’s stats: 30.1 ppg (2,375 points)

Leading scorer: James Harden (2,376 points, 29.0 ppg)

2014-15: Russell Westbrook

Westbrook’s stats: 28.1 ppg (1,886 points)

Leading scorer: James Harden (2,217 points, 27.4 ppg)

2012-13: Carmelo Anthony

Anthony’s stats: 28.7 ppg (1,920 points)

Leading scorer: Kevin Durant (2,280 points, 28.1 ppg)

2007-08: LeBron James

James’ stats: 30.0 ppg (2,250 points)

Leading scorer: Kobe Bryant (2,323 points, 28.3 ppg)

2003-04: Tracy McGrady

McGrady’s stats: 28.0 ppg (18,878 points)

Leading scorer: Kevin Garnett (1,987 points, 24.2 ppg)

2002-03: Tracy McGrady

McGrady’s stats: 32.1 ppg (2,407 points)

Leading scorer: Kobe Bryant (2,461 points, 30.0 ppg)

2001-02: Allen Iverson

Iverson’s stats: 31.4 ppg (1,883 points)

Leading scorer: Paul Pierce (2,144 points, 26.1 ppg)

2000-01: Allen Iverson

Iverson’s stats: 31.1 ppg (2,207 points)

Leading scorer: Jerry Stackhouse (2,380 points, 29.8 ppg)

1998-99: Allen Iverson

Iverson’s stats: 26.8 ppg (1,284 points)

Leading scorer: Shaquille O’Neal (1,289 points, 26.3 ppg)

1985-86: Dominique Wilkins

Wilkins’ stats: 30.3 ppg (2,366 points)

Leading scorer: Alex English (2,414 points, 29.8 ppg)

1984-85: Bernard King

King’s stats: 32.9 ppg (1,809 points)

Leading scorer: Michael Jordan (2,313 points, 28.2 ppg)

1969-70: Jerry West

West’s stats: 31.2 ppg (2,309 points)

Leading scorer: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,361 points, 28.8 ppg)