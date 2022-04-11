ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Now: Saving trees, making moolah

By Patricia Murphy
KUOW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington's public lands aren't all protected from logging. In fact, the state...

KIRO 7 Seattle

State to preserve 10,000 forest acres as carbon reserve

SEATTLE — Washington state has launched a new program to save 10,000 acres of forest land as a carbon reserve. The Seattle Times reports the state intends to lease the trees as carbon credits to emitters of greenhouse gases that cause global warming. The DNR is partnering with Finite Carbon, a developer and supplier of carbon offsets, which will verify the effectiveness of the offsets.
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

When it comes to articles on Seattle billionaires, the two men that most commonly feature are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Those two men certainly get a lot of press, so today, I thought I would turn my attention to a different Seattle entrepreneur. And look at the story of the person who has the title of the youngest billionaire in Seattle.
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
US News and World Report

Washington Gov. Inslee Signs Rollback of Police Reform Bill

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill Thursday rolling back part of the state’s sweeping police reform legislation from last year after law enforcement and key Democratic lawmakers agreed the original bill went too far. The measure, House Bill 2037, makes clear police can use...
