2022 has been an extraordinary year already, but then 2020 and 2021 were far from 'normal' either. And yet, as the average price of a gallon of gasoline reached an all-time record high of $4.37 on March 14, and renters in certain areas of the state - like Orlando - are suffering rent increases of up to 60%, many are questioning whether they can afford to keep living in the sunshine state.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO