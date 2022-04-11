ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

‘Wedding Singer’ marks return of live musicals to SUNY Oswego theatre

SUNY Oswego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs SUNY Oswego’s theatre students prepare for their next show, “The Wedding Singer,” they also gear up to perform a musical to a live audience for the first time since the fall 2019. The show, which will run April 21 to 24 in Tyler Hall’s Waterman...

www.oswego.edu

Time Out Global

Immersive theatre gods Punchdrunk return

Eight years after ‘The Drowned Man’, the mighty Punchdrunk – hands down the best immersive theatre company in the world – finally return with this immense new show. ‘The Burnt City’ takes the scale of Punchdrunk’s shows to the next level by playing in not one, but two buildings, both ex arsenals in the Woolwich docklands (with a third smaller temporary bridging building between them). Taking inspiration from Aeschylus’s ‘Agamemnon’ and Euripides's ‘Hecuba’, it’s a wild interpretation of the Fall of Troy, with one building playing host to a sci-fi Troy indebted to Fritz Lang’s ‘Metropolis’, and the other a barren, desolate Greece, with each having around 60 rooms to wander through.
Lancaster Online

Lyle Lovett coming to American Music Theatre this summer

Americana icon Lyle Lovett will be swinging through Lancaster this summer, with his Large Band in tow. Lovett will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Tickets range from $59 to $79 and will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 18.
LANCASTER, PA

