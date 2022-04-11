‘Wedding Singer’ marks return of live musicals to SUNY Oswego theatre
SUNY Oswego
3 days ago
As SUNY Oswego’s theatre students prepare for their next show, “The Wedding Singer,” they also gear up to perform a musical to a live audience for the first time since the fall 2019. The show, which will run April 21 to 24 in Tyler Hall’s Waterman...
Eight years after ‘The Drowned Man’, the mighty Punchdrunk – hands down the best immersive theatre company in the world – finally return with this immense new show. ‘The Burnt City’ takes the scale of Punchdrunk’s shows to the next level by playing in not one, but two buildings, both ex arsenals in the Woolwich docklands (with a third smaller temporary bridging building between them). Taking inspiration from Aeschylus’s ‘Agamemnon’ and Euripides's ‘Hecuba’, it’s a wild interpretation of the Fall of Troy, with one building playing host to a sci-fi Troy indebted to Fritz Lang’s ‘Metropolis’, and the other a barren, desolate Greece, with each having around 60 rooms to wander through.
"Assisted Living: The Musical" will be at The Ohio Star Theatre April 6-7 and 9. There are matinee performances at 1 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, April 7 and 9, and performances at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, April 6, 7 and 9. "Assisted Living: The Musical" is performed by...
Americana icon Lyle Lovett will be swinging through Lancaster this summer, with his Large Band in tow. Lovett will perform at the American Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Tickets range from $59 to $79 and will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 18.
It's beginning to LOOK a lot like summertime in the Hudson Valley once again. As we work our way though the first few days of spring, the days are getting brighter and longer, and we're beginning to hear about some of our favorite local traditions getting back to normal operations.
Comments / 0