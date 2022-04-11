ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland Young Professionals' golf outing a swinging success for local animal shelters

By Barry Fortune
 1 day ago
ASHLAND – After a successful 2021 endeavor that raised $1,000 for both the Cat House Feline Sanctuary and the Homeward Bound Dog Shelter, the Ashland Young Professionals group is planning an even bigger charity event this August.

Emily McKinley Grimm is the director of membership and marketing at the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce and also the liaison for the Ashland Young Professionals.

New dog shelter:Ashland County Commissioners negotiating with Simonson Construction to build dog shelter

Last year was the Chamber's inaugural Charity Golf Outing, said Grimm.

“As the Ashland Young Professionals, we decided we wanted to give back to the community and a golf outing seemed like a fun and easy way to do so," she said. "Our committee came up with three areas of interest and asked each golfer at the check-in where they would like the outing proceeds to go to.”

Many of the participants wanted to help animals, Grimm said.

“From there we decided to split the proceeds equally between the Cat House Feline Sanctuary and the Homeward Bound Dog Shelter," she said. "When we presented the checks to each organization, we decided to partner with them moving forward again this year.”

Ashland Young Professionals 2022 golf outing

On the Planning Committee this year are Kristin Flickinger, Angela Ringler, Bri Noel, Alyssa McQuate, Jake Jones, Aaron Pauly, Matthew Lefelhoc, Ryan Marquette, Heather Claybaugh, Christian Anderson, Jayla Hyde and Bo Tokarski.

The golf outing, scheduled for Aug. 26, is appropriately dubbed "AYP Putts for Pets" and will encompass a more ambitious goal for 2022.

“Last year during our first outing we had 15 teams,” Grimm said. “Starting out, we kept sponsorships small, sticking to team registrations and hole sponsorships.

“This year we are being a bit more aggressive with sponsorships. Our goal is to raise $10,000 so that we can give each organization $5,000. If we can fill all of our current sponsorships, we should be able to reach this goal.”

The committee is looking for a tournament sponsor, T-shirt, beverage, golf hole and other sponsors. Each will be given special recognition at the conclusion of the event.

“The golf outing for Ashland Young Professionals is one of the most exciting events of the year,” said Pauly, economic development coordinator. “It is a great opportunity for networking with local professionals of all ages as well as raising funds for a worthy cause.”

Anyone interested in the event may contact Grimm at emily@ashlandoh.com or call 419-281-4584.

Ashland Young Professionals committed to improving community

The group is committed to making the Ashland area a better place for all, Grimm said.

“AYP is dedicated to providing opportunities for young professionals to connect with one another, grow together, serve their community and truly make an impact in Ashland,” she said. “Our events are always open to the public, no membership is required. Our target age group is 21-40 years old.

“If you live or work in Ashland, we’d like to invite you to one of our upcoming monthly events. Follow us on Facebook or Instagram for more information.”

Pauly said the most rewarding part is the friendships formed through the organization.

“Now whenever I attend events around town I inevitably see other young professionals, which is a great opportunity to catch up and talk about the Ashland community.”

