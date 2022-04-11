ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Department gives tribes more autonomy over water rules

By Boise State Public Radio News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWater is life out West, and now tribes will have more control over water rules on their lands. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland recently removed some federal oversight from tribal water rules – rules that govern how their water is used on tribal land. A memorandum from 1975 had...

