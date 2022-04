Andrea Zupancich, mayor of Babbitt, is seeking higher office. “I‘m excited to announce I will be running for the State Senate as a Republican candidate in Senate District 3 this year,” she said in a statement. “I want to thank Senator Tom Bakk for his dedication to our region, we are grateful for his service. Now is the right time for me to get in this race to represent the Iron Range and Arrowhead region in St. Paul. I know that we have an abundance of natural and human resources, including our hard-working families, that need a strong voice to advocate for them at the capital.”

BABBITT, MN ・ 22 DAYS AGO