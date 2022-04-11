Man, 38, killed, another injured in Brooklyn double shooting: NYPD

﻿NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Officials are investigating after one man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, police responded to a Shotspotter activation at 1144 Bergen Street in Crown Heights, the NYPD said.

Upon arrival, officers observed two men inside of the lobby with gunshot wounds.

Police found 38-year-old Kevin Alves with a gunshot wound to the head and a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso and a graze wound to the ear.

EMS transported both men to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where Alves was pronounced dead. The 45-year-old victim. is in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.