Deforest, WI

Highway 19 at North Towne Road back open in DeForest after crash

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

DEFOREST, Wis. — A portion of Wisconsin 19 westbound was closed at North Towne Road due to a crash.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just before 8 a.m., and two cars were involved. No injuries were reported, however, DeForest Fire and EMS crews were sent to the scene.

The scene was cleared just before 8:50 a.m.

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

