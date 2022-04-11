Itzhak Perlman and Bernadette Peters highlight Colorado Symphony season

Itzhak Perlman and Bernadette Peters will perform with the Colorado Symphony. Courtesy Itzhak Perlman and Bernadette Peters web sites.

The Colorado Symphony’s first full season with Peter Oundjian as Principal Conductor will include the return of legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman on Sept. 10 and a concert by Broadway legend Bernadette Peters on Nov. 12 at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Perlman, widely regarded as the reigning virtuoso of the violin, enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. He will join Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony to play excerpts from some of Hollywood’s greatest film scores for violin on a program that also includes Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. Oundjian will return a week later to celebrate the orchestra’s Classics opening weekend on Sept. 16-18 with a program including Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue featuring piano star Jon Kimura Parker.

Peters is one of the most critically acclaimed Broadway performers over the past five decades, having received nominations for seven Tony Awards, winning two. Her greatest triumphs have come in the Broadway musicals “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Into the Woods,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Gypsy.”

Oundjian promised a 2022-23 season no less than “a spectacular journey through some of the most extraordinary music ever composed.

“The Colorado Symphony and I are thrilled to present a captivating season with music from a diverse and talented roster of composers, featuring a blend of old and new, all performed by a collection of some of the finest musicians in the world,” said Oundjian, who added that he is thrilled to be welcoming Perlman to Denver, “I’m also every bit as excited to showcase the incredible musicians that make up the Colorado Symphony and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”

Additional season highlights include Vivaldi’s "The Four Seaons," Beethoven’s Third Symphony “Eroica”, an orchestral-only presentation of Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker," and a season finale featuring Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.”

In January, the orchestra will present a program titled “Mozart & Now,” reimagining the traditional concert weekend experience with three unique performances contrasting the music of Mozart with four contemporary composers. The Colorado Symphony Chorus will also take center stage performing the Brahms Requiem.

The popular “Movie at the Symphony” concerts, will have the Colorado Symphony performing the scores of “Hocus Pocus,” “Home Alone,” “Frozen,” “Elf” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” along with tributes to John Williams, ABBA, and the inaugural Imagination Artist Series performances featuring Mary-Mitchell Campbell’s tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Subscription packages go on sale on April 11, with single tickets available starting July 18. “Flex Passes,” available April 11, offer six ticket vouchers patrons can can use for best-available seats to any concert in the season.

For concert descriptions and ticket information, visit coloradosymphony.org/tickets or call the box office at 303-623-7876.