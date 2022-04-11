ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Itzhak Perlman and Bernadette Peters highlight Colorado Symphony season

By The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqyom_0f5hAeRN00
Itzhak Perlman and Bernadette Peters will perform with the Colorado Symphony. Courtesy Itzhak Perlman and Bernadette Peters web sites.

The Colorado Symphony’s first full season with Peter Oundjian as Principal Conductor will include the return of legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman on Sept. 10 and a concert by Broadway legend Bernadette Peters on Nov. 12 at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Perlman, widely regarded as the reigning virtuoso of the violin, enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. He will join Oundjian and the Colorado Symphony to play excerpts from some of Hollywood’s greatest film scores for violin on a program that also includes Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. Oundjian will return a week later to celebrate the orchestra’s Classics opening weekend on Sept. 16-18 with a program including Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue featuring piano star Jon Kimura Parker.

Peters is one of the most critically acclaimed Broadway performers over the past five decades, having received nominations for seven Tony Awards, winning two. Her greatest triumphs have come in the Broadway musicals “Sunday in the Park with George,” “Into the Woods,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Gypsy.”

Oundjian promised a 2022-23 season no less than “a spectacular journey through some of the most extraordinary music ever composed.

“The Colorado Symphony and I are thrilled to present a captivating season with music from a diverse and talented roster of composers, featuring a blend of old and new, all performed by a collection of some of the finest musicians in the world,” said Oundjian, who added that he is thrilled to be welcoming Perlman to Denver, “I’m also every bit as excited to showcase the incredible musicians that make up the Colorado Symphony and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”

Additional season highlights include Vivaldi’s "The Four Seaons," Beethoven’s Third Symphony “Eroica”, an orchestral-only presentation of Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker," and a season finale featuring Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.”

In January, the orchestra will present a program titled “Mozart & Now,” reimagining the traditional concert weekend experience with three unique performances contrasting the music of Mozart with four contemporary composers. The Colorado Symphony Chorus will also take center stage performing the Brahms Requiem.

The popular “Movie at the Symphony” concerts, will have the Colorado Symphony performing the scores of “Hocus Pocus,” “Home Alone,” “Frozen,” “Elf” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” along with tributes to John Williams, ABBA, and the inaugural Imagination Artist Series performances featuring Mary-Mitchell Campbell’s tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Subscription packages go on sale on April 11, with single tickets available starting July 18. “Flex Passes,” available April 11, offer six ticket vouchers patrons can can use for best-available seats to any concert in the season.

For concert descriptions and ticket information, visit coloradosymphony.org/tickets or call the box office at 303-623-7876.

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season to provide diverse mix

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season will feature a rousing tribute to the Queen of Soul, the best of the master of the movie score and a fiery Latin celebration, among other special concerts. The CSO announced its 47th season March 14 featuring a diverse mix of classical and...
CARMEL, IN
operawire.com

Toronto Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season featuring world stars and many masterpieces. The season will celebrate 100 Years of Artistic Achievement and Community Impact. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on vocal performances. Michael Francis conducts Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in Mozart’s Requiem and a...
MUSIC
Deseret News

Why the Tabernacle Choir is joining the Utah Symphony’s new season

For 14 years, Thierry Fischer has led the Utah Symphony on adventure after adventure. He’s taken the orchestra on statewide tours, bringing classical music to rural communities and major Utah landmarks — including the state’s five national parks. He’s helped bring music education to young musicians in Haiti, and celebrated the Utah Symphony’s 75-year milestone with a major concert at Carnegie Hall.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gershwin
Person
John Williams
Person
Itzhak Perlman
Person
Beethoven
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Peter Oundjian
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
Star News

Jeffrey Osborne to perform at Rivers Casino

Singer, lyricist and former drummer and lead singer of funk soul group L.T.D. Jeffrey Osborne is set to perform at Rivers Casino on Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. Osborne started his professional singing career with L.T.D. in 1969, releasing hit singles such as “(Every Time I Turn Around) Back in Love Again,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and “Love Ballad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Colorado Symphony#Principal Conductor#Seventh Symphony#Blue
Westword

Walking the Astral Plane With the Colorado Symphony

The Colorado Symphony is set to illuminate Boettcher Concert Hall this weekend for a three-night performance of Gustav Holst’s existentially gripping masterpiece, The Planets, with principal conductor Peter Oundjian at the helm. The performance will be prefaced with two other compositions — The Oak, by Florence Price, and “Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 16,” by Edvard Grieg.
DENVER, CO
Westword

RZA, Nathaniel Rateliff, Mary Mitchell-Campbell Team With Colorado Symphony

For the first time, the Colorado Symphony is giving three diverse musical artists full access to the orchestra to create three unique programs that will debut exclusively with the symphony in its 2022-23 season. And it's hard to think of a more star-powered lineup for the first launch of the Imagination Artist Series than one that includes rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan fame, Broadway mainstay Mary Mitchell-Campbell and Denver's own Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Beck, St. Vincent, Jon Batiste, and More to Perform at Event Honoring Joni Mitchell

Beck, St. Vincent, and Jon Batiste are among the musicians set to honor Joni Mitchell at MusiCares’ 2022 Person of the Year tribute concert. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 1, at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional performers include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Herbie Hancock, Sara Bareilles, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, Black Pumas, and Allison Russell. In addition, there will be a remote performance from Graham Nash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Regina Spektor postpones Carnegie Hall show following death of her father

Regina Spektor has postponed a planned show at New York City’s Carnegie Hall following the death of her father, Ilya Spektor. The singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform at the venue tonight (April 11), but last week rescheduled the concert to July 19. Tickets for the original date will be valid for the new one, with refunds available until May 6 for those who cannot attend the new date.
CELEBRITIES
360 Magazine

Singer-Songwriter and Composer, EAJ Kicks off His SOLO Career With The Release of “CAR CRASH”

April 8, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Korean-American singer, songwriter and composer, eaJ, has released his highly anticipated first single as a solo artist, today. Released with Soka Talent Group, home to artists like keshi and BoyWithUke; eaJ first performed "Car Crash" on the main stage at 88 Risings Head In The Clouds Festival at Rosebowl Stadium last November. His solo career had not yet even officially begun as he took to the most well-known main stage for Asian American music. Now in 2022, eaJ has moved back to his hometown of California and is ready for this new journey to begin with the release of "Car Crash."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy