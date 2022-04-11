ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Man killed in Perry County hit-skip crash

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29d6Ur_0f5h9Dnc00

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Perry County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:50 p.m., Sunday, a 2016 Honda CR-V was traveling north on state Route 13, near Corning, when it struck two pedestrians who were walking along the roadway.

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Marion shooting

The driver of the CR-V left the scene after the crash, but was found a short time later, troopers say.

One of the pedestrians, Dean Morrison, 29, of New Straitsville was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman from Crooksville, was taken by helicopter to a Columbus hospital. Troopers say her injuries appear to be serious but non-life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation but according to troopers impairment is a suspected factor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing Nelsonville man found in Hocking River

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a Nelsonville man who went missing in January was found in the Hocking River last week. After kayakers noticed a body in the Hocking River on Wednesday, March 30, the Athens County Coroner identified him as Derek Johnson, 39, who was reported missing on January 25, according to […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

29-year-old man from Hocking County missing

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 29-year-old man is missing in Hocking County, according to the sheriff’s office. HCSO said they are looking for Nicholas Cole who is described as 6’0″ and 150 pounds. Cole last spoke to a family member on March 25 and has made suicidal ideations in the past, per the Hocking […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crooksville, OH
City
Marion, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Perry County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Corning, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
New Straitsville, OH
County
Perry County, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Morrison
NBC4 Columbus

Two men charged in jailhouse death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021. Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records. At 11:21 […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Drug Investigation

Two adult males face charges after an investigation into the trafficking of drugs. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division conducted a buy bust on State Route 16 near the intersection of Township Road 287 in Franklin Township. As a result of the bust a large amount of suspected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Wcmh#The Cr V#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Idaho State Journal

Wreck kills two teens, injures three others near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — Two teenagers died last Friday night and three more were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a remote road in Box Elder County. Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded At 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 1 to a report of a crash near 2000 South and East Promontory Road. There were five occupants in the vehicle. One occupant died at the scene, and another later that night after being flown to a hospital. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify 59-year-old man missing since Aug. 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police announced that a 59-year-old man is dead after being missing since Aug. 2021. CPD confirmed that Michael Gholson was first reported missing from the 1400 block of Zenner Dr. in south Columbus by his wife on Aug. 25, 2021. On Feb. 24, a body was found near Groveport Rd. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NBC4 Columbus

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop shooting sends man to the hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Hilltop area early Wednesday morning.   According to Columbus police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 1 a.m., in the 600 block of S. Terrace Avenue.   Police confirmed a 62-year-old man was taken to an area hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy