Man killed in Perry County hit-skip crash

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Perry County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:50 p.m., Sunday, a 2016 Honda CR-V was traveling north on state Route 13, near Corning, when it struck two pedestrians who were walking along the roadway.

The driver of the CR-V left the scene after the crash, but was found a short time later, troopers say.

One of the pedestrians, Dean Morrison, 29, of New Straitsville was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman from Crooksville, was taken by helicopter to a Columbus hospital. Troopers say her injuries appear to be serious but non-life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation but according to troopers impairment is a suspected factor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.