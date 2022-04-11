Man killed in Perry County hit-skip crash
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle struck two pedestrians in Perry County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 8:50 p.m., Sunday, a 2016 Honda CR-V was traveling north on state Route 13, near Corning, when it struck two pedestrians who were walking along the roadway.
The driver of the CR-V left the scene after the crash, but was found a short time later, troopers say.
One of the pedestrians, Dean Morrison, 29, of New Straitsville was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman from Crooksville, was taken by helicopter to a Columbus hospital. Troopers say her injuries appear to be serious but non-life threatening.
The crash remains under investigation but according to troopers impairment is a suspected factor.
