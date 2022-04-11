ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, MN

Public Service Announcement: County Road 7 Construction Begins in Mapleton

By Ashley Hanley
minnesota93.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Road 7 will remain open to traffic, but drivers will experiences shoulder closures and/or lane shifts due to hydrant relocation and sidewalk construction...

minnesota93.com

