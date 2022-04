OAKLAND, Calif. - An RV caught on fire in an encampment on Wood Street in Oakland Saturday morning. The flames created a plume of smoke that was seen from miles away. The location beneath I-880 in West Oakland is the site of a homeless camp and has been prone to several recent fires. Three RVs were burned and two dogs perished in a fire there last week.

