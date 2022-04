OXFORD — Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says events like Worlds of Work are essential as education moves into a more “career-based” direction. Mackey was keynote speaker for a VIP breakfast held during East Alabama Works’ annual career expo, which was held in person for the first time in two years after being canceled in 2020 and relegated to virtual status in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO