Here’s what coming up at your Charles City Public Library

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Public Library is reporting a sharp increase of 30-percent more visitors in 2021. The library attributes the increase in borrowers to modernizing their systems, where they met what they called a “huge demand” by updating their website, printing capabilities, with remote and 3D options available, and providing internet access on site.
NEWPORT — In the midst of an assault on democracy in Ukraine, the executive director of the Redwood Library & Athenaeum stood inside the centuries-old institution and touted the importance of its celebration. “People have been coming through that door for 275 years to learn and engage and nurture...
Comments / 0