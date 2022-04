COOPER COUNTY, MO – One driver is dead and two injured after a multi-vehicle rear end crash in Cooper County Friday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says Katherine Calgett, 33, of Kansas City, was stopped behind a semi operated by Noel Moise of Miami, Florida, on Eastbound Interstate 70 due to a previous crash. Calgett’s vehicle was hit by another tractor trailer driven by Momchil Petrov, 55, of Chesterfield. The trailer overturned off the right side of the roadway. A report says the cab became separated from the frame. Calgett’s vehicle went into the median.

COOPER COUNTY, MO ・ 25 DAYS AGO