Business

Epic announces $2 billion in funding for its metaverse efforts

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic’s plans to build a metaverse just got a huge cash injection: today the Fortnite developer announced a $2 billion round of funding, which it says will be used “to advance the company’s vision to build the metaverse and support its continued growth.”. The funds come...

www.theverge.com

