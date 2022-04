Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said that the conglomerate would be a “perfect permanent home” for Alleghany. Multinational conglomerate company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) is acquiring insurance and reinsurance firm Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y). On Monday morning, Berkshire Hathaway said it had agreed to purchase the company for $11.6 billion. Per a definitive agreement between the two companies, the conglomerate is buying all of Alleghany’s outstanding shares for $848.02 per share in cash. Notably, the deal equals 1.26 X the book value of Alleghany as of the 31st of December, 2021. At the same time, the agreement represents a 16% premium to Alleghany’s average stock price over the past 30 days. The insurance firm has lost 1.61% in the last month.

BUSINESS ・ 22 DAYS AGO