SPARROWS POINT, M.d. (WJZ) — Medical supply company United Safety Technology announced on Wednesday that it plans to build a new medical-grade glove manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point. The company will renovate an old Bethlehem Steel warehouse and invest $350 million dollars to build the facility. This former Bethlehem Steel warehouse in Sparrow Point is being turned into a $350 million medical-grade glove manufacturing plant. It’s expected to bring over 2,000 new jobs to the area @wjz pic.twitter.com/sESgWFnKg7 — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 17, 2022 “To see this building now be transformed from that manufacturing to a new form of manufacturing...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO