Sun City, AZ

Sun City Hikers get ready for new year

 1 day ago

Spring signals the end of the hiking season for the Sun City Hikers.

It is time to get the last few hikes in before the summer sun gets too intense, and it is also time to get the year end business meeting completed. About 60 A, B, and C level hikers met at No. 7 Ramada in the Estrella Mountain Regional Park for a morning hike and then got down to the business at hand.

President, vice president and the secretary position terms were up and the election of new officers to fill the positions for the next two years were on the agenda.

Doug Batey, the outgoing president, presented the state of the club, new dates for fall kickoff, the fall destination for the overnighter and thanked all the volunteers who help make the club what it is. He also called for more volunteers to help with club functions. Batey navigated the club through a difficult two years as COVID-19 took a front seat to all the planned activities. He will turn the club over to a new president in fine shape.

Sun City Hikers are a 55-plus age restricted hiking club. Persons interested in becoming members should contact the club at SunCityHikers.org. Membership will open again in October. New members must complete an introduction hike to determine the level of hike capabilities prior to going on a club hike.

Editor’s Note: Steve Hughes is Sun City Hikers publicity chairman.

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

