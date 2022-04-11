ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Our Flag Means Death’ subverts standards of queer representation through authenticity

By Alexandra Iciek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

David Jenkins’ and Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death has taken the internet by storm recently — and for good reason. In an entertainment culture that is increasingly taken up by soulless IP grabs, Our Flag Means Death stands out as something borne from the genuine drive to tell a good...

TheThumper
1d ago

why is it important for mentally ill people to have a flag that announces to the world they are mentally ill? when did that become something you brag about?

Related
The Boot

New Book ‘Queer Country’ Delves Into Identity, Meaning and Representation in the Genre

The flash of inspiration came in a bookstore. When Shana Goldin-Perschbacher saw Girlyman -- made famous by their prominence in the soundtrack of LGBTQ+ classic But I’m a Cheerleader -- perform at a local bookstore in Virginia, she knew there was something there: something about the intersection between LGBTQ+ identity and country music. She transformed that inspiration into her new book Queer Country, published by University of Illinois Press and available on March 22.
VIRGINIA STATE
Collider

'Our Flag Means Death': Vico Ortiz & Samson Kayo on Joining the Series and How They Enhanced Their Characters' Relationship Off-Screen

The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, which hails from creator David Jenkins and executive producer Taika Waititi, is (very, very) loosely based on true 18th-century adventures revolves around the hilarious misadventures of self-proclaimed "gentleman pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his motley crew of the ship Revenge, who don't necessarily have the greatest faith in their captain as he tries to follow his true dream of becoming a real swashbuckler. As the Revenge's crew begins to become more and more mutinous, their paths fatefully cross with that of the notorious Blackbeard (Waititi) — and from there, the two men forge an unexpected friendship, each learning lessons from the other along the way. The series is executive produced by Waititi, who directs the pilot episodes, as well as Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. In addition to Darby and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death's ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Our Flag Means Death': Rhys Darby on How the Finale Is Actually Like 'Grease 2'

Editor's note: The below interview contains major spoilers for Episodes 9 and 10 of Our Flag Means Death. The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, which hails from creator David Jenkins and executive producer Taika Waititi, is (very, very) loosely based on true 18th-century adventures revolves around the hilarious misadventures of self-proclaimed "gentleman pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his motley crew of the ship Revenge, who don't necessarily have the greatest faith in their captain as he tries to follow his true dream of becoming a real swashbuckler. As the Revenge's crew begins to become more and more mutinous, their paths fatefully cross with that of the notorious Blackbeard, otherwise known as Edward Teach (Waititi) — and from there, the two men forge an unexpected friendship, each learning lessons from the other along the way. The series is executive produced by Waititi, who directs the pilot episodes, as well as Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. In addition to Darby and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death's ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Our Flag Means Death’s creator on the show’s fandom and future, in season 2 and beyond

When David Jenkins’ HBO Max pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death first premiered, the obvious question was whether it was going to find the audience it was clearly designed for. The series leads — Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and his frequent project partner Rhys Darby, as versions of real-life pirate allies Stede Bonnet and Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard — are compelling reasons to check out the show. But Waititi doesn’t fully arrive until episode 4, and before he meaningfully enters the story and brings the big drama with him, the series is mostly a light comedy about self-important incompetents making fools of themselves at sea.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
BET

Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix docuseries is positively shocking

Your next true-crime obsession has arrived on Netflix. Not only does the newly released docuseries Bad Vegan add a buzzy new title to this genre in the streamer’s library. But this is also another story with a grifter at its core — along the lines of The Tinder Swindler and Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman.
TV SERIES
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Television#Racism#Queerness
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
BGR.com

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

As the Mother of a Trans Son, I’m Furious That Protecting Him Could be a Criminal Offense

When I first heard about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, my immediate thought was, “there’s no way this archaic, ridiculous law will pass.” Then I read about Governor Abbot’s initiative in Texas to press criminal charges against parents, caregivers, and medical professionals providing gender-affirming care for trans kids. Once again, I thought it couldn’t pass — a ridiculous right-wing dog whistle in the last gasp of white supremacy, trying once again to other everyone that doesn’t fit into the cisgender, heterosexual white mold.
POLITICS
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
BET

Will Smith Increased Salaries Of ‘King Richard’ Cast After Aunjanue Ellis Wrote Him A Letter

King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis recently revealed that Will Smith made some significant changes to casting salaries after she wrote a letter to the veteran Hollywood star. During a recent appearance on 105.9’s The Breakfast Club with co-host Charlemagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy, the 53-year-old star clarified reports about Smith gifting cast members bonus following the film’s release and subsequent performance.
TENNIS
