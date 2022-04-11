ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Junior will love this $1300 Saint Laurent toy car

By Ekta Joshi
luxurylaunches.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter introducing surfboards, logo-branded Rubik’s cubes, skiing gear, condoms, and plenty of other objects to catch our fancy, Saint Laurent is back again with a luxe edition. This time, the marquee has introduced a toy car that is priced at a cool $1300. Part...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Bold in a Black Cutout Floor-Length Dress and Matching Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Saint Laurent

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Zendaya knows how to make a sleek statement – no matter the occasion. On Friday night, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event that took place in Los Angeles. The gathering was star-studded and had appearances from gusts like Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber and Andie MacDowell. As for Zendaya’s look, styled by her trusted stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year Law Roach, she wore a black gown that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, and Rosé Attend Saint Laurent's First-Ever Oscars Party

The newest Oscars pre-party to hit LA debuted with appearances from fashion's biggest stars. Saint Laurent has joined other luxury houses on the Oscars party scene, with creative director Anthony Vaccarello hosting a VIP dinner and late-night reception at the Harvey house in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood Friday night. The French house drew in several of the brand's ambassadors and Hollywood's young stars, including Hailey Bieber, Rosé, Zendaya, and Zoë Kravitz, with each star putting their own spin on the house's penchant for chic all-black looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Maude Apatow Goes Retro in a Color Block Blazer Dress With Black Pointy Pumps at Saint Laurent’s Pre-Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Maude Apatow is not afraid of color, and her latest appearance proves it. The “Euphoria” actress attended Saint Laurent’s Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles Friday night, hosted by Anthony Vaccarello, Creative Director of the legacy fashion brand, where she made a bold statement in a vibrant way. For the outfit, Apatow went with a black and red color block coat dress that featured structured shoulders, pockets and an hourglass silhouette for a look that feels modern while taking a nod towards design techniques popularized in the ‘80s. The garment also had a row of shiny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Vehicles#Baghera Rider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cars
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Rosé Shimmers and Soars in an Iridescent Dress & Platform Boots at Saint Laurent’s Pre-Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Following her 25th birthday last month, Blackpink’s Rosé stepped out in Los Angeles for the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party hosted by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The K-pop phenom, who wore Saint Laurent and walked the red carpet with Vaccarello at the 2021 Met Gala last fall, previously modeled the luxury brand’s fall ’20 collection. For last night’s event, the “On The Ground” singer opted for a strapless black iridescent dress featuring a see-through skirt and a feather-embellished hem. On her feet Rosé wore a pair of sky-high black leather ankle boots set on a chunky...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Say This $32 Dress Is the Outfit You’ll Be Wearing on Repeat All Summer Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Yves Saint Laurent Museum Names New Director

Click here to read the full article. YSL MUSEUM APPOINTMENT: Elsa Janssen has been named director of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Paris by Madison Cox, president of the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent. In her new role, which begins Monday, Janssen will focus on promoting the museum’s research and cultural projects, and oversee its operational and management direction.More from WWDInside 'The New Bend' Exhibition at Hauser & WirthInside Beverly Fishman and Gary Lang's 'Zenax' Exhibition at Library Street CollectiveYves Saint Laurent to Mark 60th Anniversary at Six Paris Museums “Elsa Janssen’s principal duties will include ensuring the prestige of the...
MUSEUMS
CAR AND DRIVER

Cars We Once Loved: Window Shop with Car and Driver

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. We often don't know why we fall in love with objects we adore, like the C3 Chevy Corvette or Hot Pockets. But age, maturity, and worldly experience usually supply hyper-specific reasons for falling out of love. The 1970s Stingray, for instance, was barely a sports car, and Hot Pockets are barely food. This week's Window Shop challenge was to find cars we once thought were great and then disavowed years later, the same way a brief, bad fling turns into decades of disavowals among the friend group: "I don't remember that."
CARS
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod Is A Performance Master

Ford is known for its incredible performance on the American sales floor and drag strips across the nation. Many car enthusiasts dream of owning their own classic car, but these vehicles tend to have a significant problem. The issue plaguing most classic cars is the performance which typically falls far behind modern standards. For this reason, hot-rodded vehicles have become far more prevalent than in previous years as vintage car people search for a classic car that can keep up at the track. If that description sounds like your thought process when buying an older vehicle, this Ford might be for you.
CARS
MyStateline.com

Best Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. First mentioned by Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story” back in 1995, the evil Emperor Zurg, or simply Zurg, has become another popular “Toy Story” toy. He was one of the antagonists in “Toy Story 2” and also featured in a “Toy Story 3” cameo. Zurg will return in summer 2022 in the much-anticipated “Toy Story” spinoff, “Lightyear,” and merchandise featuring him is likely to become even more popular.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy