Junior will love this $1300 Saint Laurent toy car

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. We often don't know why we fall in love with objects we adore, like the C3 Chevy Corvette or Hot Pockets. But age, maturity, and worldly experience usually supply hyper-specific reasons for falling out of love. The 1970s Stingray, for instance, was barely a sports car, and Hot Pockets are barely food. This week's Window Shop challenge was to find cars we once thought were great and then disavowed years later, the same way a brief, bad fling turns into decades of disavowals among the friend group: "I don't remember that."

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO