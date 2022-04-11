ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch world's youngest opera singer perform

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZskF_0f5h65Hu00

10-year-old Victory Brinker holds the Guinness World Record as the world's youngest opera singer. In addition to professional performances, she was also on "America's Got Talent."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singer
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser

As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

English National Opera Cancels Two Performances of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Due to COVID-19

The English National Opera has canceled the first performances of “The Handmaid’s Tale” due to COVID-19. The London company noted, “due to complications caused by COVID during the rehearsal process, we are sorry to announce that the performances of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Monday 4 April at 19.00 and Wednesday 6 April at 19.00 are cancelled.”
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTHR

Who's performing at the Oscars? Big-name singers join list

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Don Carlos’ Heads to HD Around the World

The Metropolitan Opera’s new production of “Don Carlos” is headed to cinemas on March 26, 2022. The broadcast, which kicks off at 12:55 p.m. Eastern time, will star Matthew Polenzani in the title role with Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth, Eric Owens as Philippe II, Jamie Barton as Eboli, and Étienne Dupuis as Rodrigue. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the performance.
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

Horace Andy: Midnight Rocker review – the Jamaican singer’s finest performances yet

Few singers have better mirrored the mercurial sound of dub than Horace Andy. Finding prominence with a spate of singles recorded with producer and Lee “Scratch” Perry collaborator Bunny Lee in the mid-1970s, the Jamaican singer’s vibrato-heavy falsetto has become one of dub’s defining features, as well as featuring amid the nocturnal trip-hop of Massive Attack’s albums.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Australian DJ Daniel Webber dies aged 37 after he was reported missing in Byron Bay: Friends and family pay tribute to 'legendary' dance music pioneer who 'was loved by everyone'

The Australian music industry is in shock after the sudden death of acclaimed Byron Bay DJ Daniel Webber. Daniel, 37, a pioneer of the thriving dance music scene in Northern NSW, was found dead after earlier being reported missing. No cause of death has been revealed. Daniel's mother, Sandra Webber,...
THEATER & DANCE
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”

Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
CELEBRITIES
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy