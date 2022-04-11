Watch world's youngest opera singer perform

Related
insideedition.com
'Price Is Right' Contestant Steps In as Announcer After Drew Carey Hears His Incredible Voice
A “Price Is Right” contestant stepped in as the announcer after host Drew Carey heard his incredible voice. The moment Robert Devaughn started speaking, Carey knew he was hearing something special. “Robert, I love your voice by the way. George, you better watch out,” Carey said. Then...
American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show
American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
Hello Magazine
Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show
Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
TMZ.com
Kanye West Offered to Quit Career to Become Kim Kardashian's Full-Time Stylist
In case you didn't understand or comprehend the full scope of Kanye West's infatuation with Kim Kardashian, look no further than his offer to give up his career to become her full-time stylist ... according to Kim herself. The whole thing plays out in the upcoming premiere episode of "The...
Hello Magazine
Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild
Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
EXCLUSIVE: Who knew! Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro was an unlikely guest at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million wedding held at the home where bride's billionaire father once hosted Trump fundraiser
As with any celebration involving the union of two wealthy prominent families, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $4million Palm Beach wedding was nothing short of a glamorous star-studded event, drawing numerous A-list stars and VIPs from across the globe. The young couple tied the knot in an early-evening ceremony on...
Wichita Eagle
Watch Texas singer floor ‘Idol’ judges with stirring performance. ‘I’m speechless’
An 18-year-old Texas student earned a standing ovation from ‘American Idol’ judges after a powerful rendition of blues classic ”Strange Fruit.”. “Music is my life,” Douglas Mills, of Houston, said during the March 20 episode. And it’s an escape. “I’ve been called ‘gorilla,’ ‘King Kong.’...
operawire.com
English National Opera Cancels Two Performances of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Due to COVID-19
The English National Opera has canceled the first performances of “The Handmaid’s Tale” due to COVID-19. The London company noted, “due to complications caused by COVID during the rehearsal process, we are sorry to announce that the performances of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Monday 4 April at 19.00 and Wednesday 6 April at 19.00 are cancelled.”
WTHR
Who's performing at the Oscars? Big-name singers join list
LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.
operawire.com
Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Don Carlos’ Heads to HD Around the World
The Metropolitan Opera’s new production of “Don Carlos” is headed to cinemas on March 26, 2022. The broadcast, which kicks off at 12:55 p.m. Eastern time, will star Matthew Polenzani in the title role with Sonya Yoncheva as Élisabeth, Eric Owens as Philippe II, Jamie Barton as Eboli, and Étienne Dupuis as Rodrigue. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the performance.
Singers raise their voices in support for Ukraine at New York's Metropolitan Opera
New York’s Metropolitan Opera put on a concert in support of Ukraine, and 24-year-old Berdyansk native Vladyslav Buialskyi led the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem. The show was broadcast in Ukraine, where Buialskyi’s mother and grandmother still live. Jim Axelrod shares more.
Horace Andy: Midnight Rocker review – the Jamaican singer’s finest performances yet
Few singers have better mirrored the mercurial sound of dub than Horace Andy. Finding prominence with a spate of singles recorded with producer and Lee “Scratch” Perry collaborator Bunny Lee in the mid-1970s, the Jamaican singer’s vibrato-heavy falsetto has become one of dub’s defining features, as well as featuring amid the nocturnal trip-hop of Massive Attack’s albums.
Met Opera attendee banned after outburst during performance
An opera-goer was banned from The Metropolitan Opera for an outburst during a Thursday performance in an act that goes against traditional etiquette of spectators.
Wild moment man runs away from Today show weather presenter Tim Davies because he thinks 'he's a reporter for A Current Affair'
There was a bizarre moment on the Today show on Wednesday when a man ran away from weather presenter Tim Davies to avoid being interviewed on camera. Tim was giving away free fuel vouchers at a petrol station in Sydney when he tried to offer one to a driver waiting in the queue at the servo.
Australian DJ Daniel Webber dies aged 37 after he was reported missing in Byron Bay: Friends and family pay tribute to 'legendary' dance music pioneer who 'was loved by everyone'
The Australian music industry is in shock after the sudden death of acclaimed Byron Bay DJ Daniel Webber. Daniel, 37, a pioneer of the thriving dance music scene in Northern NSW, was found dead after earlier being reported missing. No cause of death has been revealed. Daniel's mother, Sandra Webber,...
Hello Magazine
Michelle Obama shares new photo of rarely-seen daughters to announce exciting news
Barack and Michelle Obama have done a great job in keeping their daughters out of the spotlight and Malia and Sasha are notoriously private. However, on Wednesday, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her family during a trip to the forest alongside an exciting announcement.
Guitar World Magazine
Ann Wilson on her relationship with sister Nancy: “We’re not feuding. We just have different ideas for what Heart should be”
Ann Wilson has set the record straight regarding her relationship with sister and fellow Heart bandmate Nancy, dispelling myths of a potential feud between the pair. In a new interview with Classic Rock, the Heart vocalist addressed rumors of a conflict between her and Nancy, saying that although the pair are “okay with each other”, there is “a real split” between them.
