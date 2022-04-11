OBAMACARE AT 12YO HOW PUBLIC'S VIEW CHANGED

Related
Mitch McConnell said that the GOP may screw up the midterms if it lets 'unacceptable' candidates get fielded in critical Senate races
"You can't nominate somebody who's just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win," said McConnell of the upcoming Senate races.
Harris Faulkner: A Second-Grader Shouldn’t Know More About Defining The Word Woman Than A Supreme Court Justice
Anchor of “The Faulkner Focus” and co-host of “Outnumbered Harris Faulkner joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share her thoughts on the new education standards in New Jersey which involve teaching gender identity issues to second-graders. One lesson plan states, “You might feel like you’re...
GOP-appointed judge overrules independent panel to block Democrat from crucial Senate race
A Republican judge ruled on Sunday that Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat seeking to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, will no longer appear on Iowa's primary ballot, overruling a previous state decision that ensured her name would appear. Finkenauer called the ruling a "massive gift to Washington Republicans," saying...
Go Fund Yourself! The Public Isn’t Interested in Paying Top Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6 Legal Bills
Click here to read the full article. In our crowd-funded age, one might assume that being the founder of a nearly 40,000 member militia would confer advantages when it comes to raising cash online. But for Stewart Rhodes — the Oath Keepers honcho charged with leading a seditious conspiracy to block, by force, the transfer of power from Donald Trump to president Joe Biden — appeals for help funding his legal defense fund have gone all but unanswered. Rhodes was indicted just after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurgency, and since Jan. 31 a banner headline at the top of...
GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota
The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
Mitch McConnell slams Biden's student-loan payment pause extension: 'We ought to remind people that we all pay our debts'
"This administration just can't seem to get their act together on the economy," McConnell told Fox News, condemning broad student-loan relief.
Jamie Raskin expects Jan. 6 committee report to contain 'crimes that have not yet been alleged'
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack aims to hold public hearings in May and June, which will be "scheduled in a way that the big majority of the population will be able to tune in live," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the panel, told The Washington Post on Wednesday.
Sheridan County Democrats weigh redistricting lawsuit but want lawmakers to fix the problem
The Sheridan County Democratic Party considered bringing a lawsuit over Wyoming's final redistricting map, but ultimately declined to do so. For now. The reapportioned map that was passed by the Wyoming Legislature on the last day of the 2022 budget session left multiple districts in Sheridan and Johnson at risk of violating the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause because the ratio of constituents to lawmakers leaves many voters underrepresented. Lawmakers...
Lamont and legislators agree on returning money to CT residents - but not on how to do it
The governor and Democratic legislators agree well enough on one thing: Connecticut residents will get some form of tax cuts this legislative session. But the debate for the last three weeks of the session will be over how to offer that relief. On Wednesday, Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter identified...
