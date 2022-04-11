UKRAINE: FINDING A WAY OUT AFTER ATTACK ON TRAIN STATION

Related
AdWeek
Fox News’ Benjamin Hall ‘Safe and Out of Ukraine’ After Attack That Killed Two Colleagues
Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was on assignment in Ukraine and severely injured in a Monday attack that killed two Fox News colleagues—cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and network consultant/Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova—is now “safe and out of Ukraine,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told employees.
NBC News
Ukraine crisis: Inside refugee shelter above Lviv train station
Medical teams are helping refugees inside a makeshift shelter above a train station in Lviv. Victor Vus, a psychologist volunteering at the shelter, says, “all of us are in a permanent stress.”March 16, 2022.
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
The Kremlin plans to send 100,000 Ukrainians to Siberia and the Arctic Circle, report says, as Zelenskyy warns of 'filtration camps' for captured people
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of moving thousands of people from the city of Mariupol to "filtration camps" along the Russian border.
Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
Putin's former chief economic adviser says the number of Russians living in poverty will probably double, maybe triple, in the wake of the Ukraine war
Nearly 19 million Russians live in poverty but Putin is more concerned with his territorial ambitions, Andrei Illarionov told the BBC.
Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly
China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
Zelenskyy says he and his team work in the dark because if they switch the lights on, Russia could bomb them
The Ukrainian president has stayed in Kyiv throughout Russia's invasion. CBS' "60 Minutes" reported that his command center has blacked-out hallways.
Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry
A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation
A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
Ukraine news - live: Russian warship 'seriously damaged' as Polish president accuses Putin of ‘terrorism’
The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of a key warship has been evacuated, following reports the Moskva missile cruiser had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces.Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles.Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their...
Ukraine's first lady said she hasn't seen her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in over a month
Olena Zelenska told CNN that she and her children were "forbidden" to stay at the president's office with Zelenskyy as it was too dangerous there.
Syrians who saw Russia commit 'the most egregious atrocities' warn that Ukraine 'is a repeat of what happened to us,' expert says
Syrians have formed a coalition with Ukrainians to pass along advice and best practices on how to navigate civilian attacks, an expert told Insider.
americanmilitarynews.com
Russia’s top warship explodes, on fire in the Black Sea
Russia’s Moskva flagship missile cruiser incurred heavy damage from an explosion and a “fire” on board late Wednesday and Ukrainian officials are saying they fired missiles at the Russian cruiser. Odesa Regional Military Administration head Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Moskva was hit. “Neptune missiles guarding...
Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group
The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
Kremlin leaves captured Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk out to dry, saying Russia doesn't want to exchange prisoners for him
Zelenskyy offered Russia the chance to swap kidnapped Ukrainians for Medvedchuk, the pro-Russian politician with close personal ties to Putin.
Shropshire Star
US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang
A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
Washington Examiner
Booby-trapped bridge blows up as Russian convoy drives over it: Ukrainian forces
Ukrainian special forces claim to have blown up a bridge in Ukraine as Russian troops drove military vehicles over it on Thursday. The Ukrainian military said the Russian vehicles were traveling to Izyum in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops have been staging for assaults in the Donbas region. Photos shared by the Ukrainian special forces show that explosives had apparently been placed under the bridge in anticipation of a Russian column heading toward it.
