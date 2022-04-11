ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gas station celebrates grand opening by offering $2.76 per gallon

By Emma Riley
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — People were actually happy to fill up their tanks with gas on Saturday morning, that’s because a new gas station arrived in town with deals to kick off their grand opening.

A new 76 Gas Station with a daybreak market and convenience store celebrated its grand opening by offering people significantly cheaper gas prices.

“I actually thought it was $3 and some change when I seen $2 my initial reaction was I should have brought my suburban, I should have brought my dodge, I should have brought 4 or 5 other cars,” customer Lewis King Jr. said.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. they dropped their gas prices down to $2.76 cents for the day.

Along with the cheap fuel prices, they celebrated the day with $1 car washes and 76 cent hot dogs and fountain drinks.

One customer said she was just passing by when she saw the low price she says she had to stop by and fill up.

“It feels great, So I may call some friends and let them know because it’s way too high at $4. Absolutely way too high. This is way more reasonable. They need to just do this on a regular basis,” Customer Diane Stafford said.

Stafford said she’s been spending anywhere from $3.80 cents to $4.10 cents per gallon.

Daybreak Market and Fuel Chairman Hani Baskaron said the gas station will be a clean and safe place for families.

“With all the experience that we have, we figured that the mom and the kids, we feel that it is very important for them when they walk in the store to be safe, to feel safe, and clean,” Baskaron said. “They can leave the kids and walk around. From the bathrooms to lightning it’s a really safe environment.”

This is the first 76 Gas Station in the area but they are planning to bring four or five more to the area.

