Everything we know about how to snag a table. People in Philly can smell bullshit from a football field away, and if someone tells you they possess a foolproof way to get their butt into a seat at Zahav, you already know they’re lying. Making reservations is an art form — not a science. But if you ask the right questions, you’ll learn there are a couple of tricks to snagging reservations at the busiest restaurants in Philadelphia. So I asked around. I schmoozed. I gave Resy enough traffic from one IP address for them to get suspicious. And I did it all for the sake of your dinner. Below are my findings. Use these tips to secure a table at that fantastic restaurant you’ve been wanting to try. Best of luck, Philly. See you out there.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO