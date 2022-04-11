ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Ringo Starr’s adds Atlantic City show to ’22 touring schedule

By JAY LUSTIG
njarts.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRingo Starr and His All Starr Band, whose summer tour is scheduled to stop at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank on June 10, have added a fall leg that will include a Sept. 24 concert at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at the Hard...

www.njarts.net

