CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia, along with the West Virginia Department of Transportation and officials from other law enforcement agencies around the statetoday gathered to recognize National Work Zone Awareness Week. The group collectively announced a statewide joint effort to increase patrols and enforcement in road work construction zones across West Virginia during the upcoming 2022 highway construction season. Law enforcement officers, including PSC officers, will be targeting work zones on Interstate 70, Interstate 68, Interstate 64, Interstate 77, Interstate 79 and Interstate 81. The effort follows a tragic increase in accidents and fatalities in work zones over the past several years.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO