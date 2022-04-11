This Week in Illini Athletics: Apr. 11-17, 2022

BASEBALL (15-14 Overall, 7-2 Big Ten) Last Week: Illinois split the four games on its road trip this week, falling to Illinois State on Tuesday and losing the first of a double-header to Iowa on Saturday, but it bounced back to take the final two games of the series from the...
Purdue men's basketball head coach Matt Painter has announced that Will Berg has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Boilermakers for the Class of 2022. Berg had previously verbally committed to the Boilers and made it official once the spring signing period began Wednesday. "We're excited to...
According to a Tweet posted Monday by a Purdue basketball recruit, a 7-footer has been offered a scholarship for the 2024 recruiting class. “Very thankful to have received a scholarship offer from Purdue University,” JT Rock posted. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native stands at 7-0 and weighs 225...
Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech will be looking to bring home a title at the NAIA National Tournament this week in West Des Moines, Iowa, but Kyle Shondell is already adding some heavy hardware to the Tech trophy case as Shondell has been named the NAIA Coach of the Year by the American […]
Penn State welcomed the media to Holuba Hall Wednesday night to watch about 15 minutes of spring practice. James Franklin’s program is now 11 practices in out of 15 total. They’ll scrimmage again Friday night in Beaver Stadium, with the Blue-White Game set for next Saturday, April 23.
The NCAA Transfer Portal has changed the way that college football coaches recruit – there’s no question about it. With many top-tier players now entering and exiting the portal each and every day, coaches are having to consistently check the system to see who is coming and going.
Illinois basketball just wrapped up one of the biggest recruitments for the program in recent history. After announcing his commitment to the Illini last week, 5-star point guard Skyy Clark made it official and signed with Illinois on Wednesday. He is the 4th high school signee for the Illini for the class of 2022.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – He was a sports broadcaster, a friend to many, and so much more. The Champaign-Urbana community lost a legend over the weekend. Jim Turpin died Sunday morning at 90 years old. His WDWS radio colleagues celebrated him Monday with a special show. “He set the...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- Illini basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood is getting a big-time recruit to help the team next season. Five-star guard Skyy Clark signed a letter of intent to play for Illinois.The 6-foot 3-inch Clark is the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Illini in the last 20 years. "Definitely a three-level scorer, a pick-and-roll player, iso player. I love to play defense. I love to win. I love to be a leader; be a point guard for my guys, and push them to be the best versions they can be," Clark said. Clark helped Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida win their national championship this season, though CBS affiliate WCIA-TV in Champaign noted that Clark was limited due to a torn ACL. Skyy's father, Kenny, was an NFL football player who played with the Minnesota Vikings, the station noted. The Illini now have a top-10 recruiting class. Time will tell just how good Skyy Clark is, but that name, of course, is hard to beat.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school athletes made their college choices official at signing ceremonies on Tuesday. Richwoods diver Molly Gordon signed with Bryant University. Richwoods’ Jaida Davis (Iowa Wesleyan basketball), Metamora’s Zack Schroeder (Wabash College basketball) and Morton’s Olivia Pippin (Heartland Community College volleyball) also signed their letters Tuesday.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kate Popovec knows a thing or two about women’s basketball in the Midwest. The Ohio native played at Northwestern and was the associate coach for the Wildcats. She helped Northwestern win their first Big Ten title in 30 years. Now she’s ready to bring Bradley to the top of the Missouri […]
