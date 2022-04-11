ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

This Week in Illini Athletics: Apr. 11-17, 2022

By Quentin Wetzel
thechampaignroom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBASEBALL (15-14 Overall, 7-2 Big Ten) Last Week: Illinois split the four games on its road trip this week, falling to Illinois State on Tuesday and losing the first of a double-header to Iowa on Saturday, but it bounced back to take the final two games of the series from the...

www.thechampaignroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
WANE 15

Indiana Tech’s Shondell named NAIA Coach of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech will be looking to bring home a title at the NAIA National Tournament this week in West Des Moines, Iowa, but Kyle Shondell is already adding some heavy hardware to the Tech trophy case as Shondell has been named the NAIA Coach of the Year by the American […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Track Field#College Baseball#Illini Athletics#Illinois State#Hawkeyes#Northwestern
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood reacts to Illinois signing 5-star PG Skyy Clark

Illinois basketball just wrapped up one of the biggest recruitments for the program in recent history. After announcing his commitment to the Illini last week, 5-star point guard Skyy Clark made it official and signed with Illinois on Wednesday. He is the 4th high school signee for the Illini for the class of 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Longtime sportscaster and ‘Voice of the Illini’ dies at 90

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – He was a sports broadcaster, a friend to many, and so much more. The Champaign-Urbana community lost a legend over the weekend. Jim Turpin died Sunday morning at 90 years old. His WDWS radio colleagues celebrated him Monday with a special show. “He set the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Chicago

Guard Skyy Clark signs letter of intent to play for Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) -- Illini basketball Head Coach Brad Underwood is getting a big-time recruit to help the team next season. Five-star guard Skyy Clark signed a letter of intent to play for Illinois.The 6-foot 3-inch Clark is the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Illini in the last 20 years. "Definitely a three-level scorer, a pick-and-roll player, iso player. I love to play defense. I love to win. I love to be a leader; be a point guard for my guys, and push them to be the best versions they can be," Clark said. Clark helped Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida win their national championship this season, though CBS affiliate WCIA-TV in Champaign noted that Clark was limited due to a torn ACL. Skyy's father, Kenny, was an NFL football player who played with the Minnesota Vikings, the station noted. The Illini now have a top-10 recruiting class. Time will tell just how good Skyy Clark is, but that name, of course, is hard to beat.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College signings for April 12, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school athletes made their college choices official at signing ceremonies on Tuesday. Richwoods diver Molly Gordon signed with Bryant University. Richwoods’ Jaida Davis (Iowa Wesleyan basketball), Metamora’s Zack Schroeder (Wabash College basketball) and Morton’s Olivia Pippin (Heartland Community College volleyball) also signed their letters Tuesday.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley Introduces New Women’s Basketball Coach

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kate Popovec knows a thing or two about women’s basketball in the Midwest. The Ohio native played at Northwestern and was the associate coach for the Wildcats. She helped Northwestern win their first Big Ten title in 30 years. Now she’s ready to bring Bradley to the top of the Missouri […]
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy