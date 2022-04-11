ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Brookings police issue alert for catalytic converter thefts

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brookings Police Department is investigating five catalytic converter thefts in Brookings within the last...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police ask for public help locating two men

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for help identifying two men. In a Facebook post, police say they’d like to identify the males in reference to suspicious activity. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 605-626-7911.
ABERDEEN, SD
Brookings, SD
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
torquenews.com

Catalytic Converter Criminal You Would Not Expect

Are you under the impression that catalytic converter theft is limited to just meth heads, opportunity thieves looking to make a fast buck, and unscrupulous mechanics? Think again with this warning about a possible catalytic converter theft criminal you would not expect, but in fact you should keep a suspicious eye out for.
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Rapid City missing woman located, safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman has been located safely. Herman was reported missing to the police on Sunday, April 3 after last being seen on Tuesday, March 15.
RAPID CITY, SD
KNOX News Radio

Rescuers searching for male in Red River (updated)

Rescue teams spent much of today (Friday) searchding the Red River and its banks near downtown Grand Forks / East Grand Forks for a person who may have entered the water this morning. East Grand Forks Police Chief Mike Hedlund says they received an eyewitness report that a male was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Winds cause semi-tractor and trailer loaded with cattle to rollover

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a rollover accident Tuesday night. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that around 8:25 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Highway 81 and the Lost Creek Parkway regarding a semi-tractor/trailer rollover accident. Authorities said that the driver of the 1998...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Police identify 22-year-old woman killed in NE Rochester crash

-- 6:45 p.m. 4/11/2022: According to the Rochester Police Department, East Circle Drive NE near Century Valley Road NE is back open following a fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon. -- Previous story:. One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Rochester Monday afternoon.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Woman Killed in Crash Near Rochester High School

Rochester police responded to a deadly traffic crash this afternoon near Century High School. The fatal collision involved 2 vehicles and occurred around 1:25 PM on East Circle Drive near the intersection with Century Valley Road Northeast. The intersection is located just under three-quarters of a mile south of the Viola Road intersection next to the high school.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Arrested After Passing Edina School Bus, Hitting Boy Crossing Street

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro say a boy was seriously hurt Monday after he was struck by a motorcyclist who illegally passed a school bus. The Edina Police Department says the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and West 55th Street. An Edina Public Schools bus was heading south on Xerxes and stopped at the intersection, extending its stop arm with lights flashing, investigators say. A motorcyclist then passed the bus, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a boy who was crossing the street. Emergency crews brought the child to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “significant but not life-threatening.” The motorcyclist was arrested, police say. The crash remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charles Flocken Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Columbia Heights

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a pedestrian has died in the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday night in Columbia Heights. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. near Central and 45th avenues, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. A man was crossing Central outside of a crosswalk and a woman driving an SUV struck him, the sheriff’s office said. The man was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead the day after the crash. He was identified as 56-year-old Charles Anthony Flocken, of Columbia Heights. The incident remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
KELOLAND TV

Driver arrested after 18-mile pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver was arrested after an 18-mile pursuit in the early morning of April 12, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook news release. A county deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling at 83 mph in a 55 mph...
TURNER COUNTY, SD

