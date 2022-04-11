ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alibaba's Jack Ma Severes Ties With Co-founded Lifestyle Firm

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma Yun and movie star Jet Li have quit Taiji Zen International lifestyle firm, the Global Times reports. Li stepped down as President and GM of Taiji, while Ma led Hangzhou...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's Why Alibaba And Bilibili Are Moving

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) and Bilibili Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) are trading higher. A recent buyback raise from Alibaba, quarterly earnings from Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and potential market stability measures from China's financial stability and development committee have lifted Chinese equity sentiment.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jet Li
Person
Ma
Person
Donnie Yen
Person
Jack Ma
San Francisco Business Times

A 4-month-old cryptocurrency startup is now worth more than $1B after raising a $200M round

Maybe Meta Platform Inc.'s abandoned cryptocurrency efforts weren't entirely a waste of time. After leaving the social networking giant in December, a pair of veterans of its digital currency effort launched a blockchain technology startup called Aptos Labs. On Tuesday — a mere four months later — their company announced that it has raised $200 million in its first funding round and is now worth more than $1 billion.
MARKETS
CNBC

Another Chinese city has overtaken New York for number of billionaires

Three years ago, American entrepreneur Raj Oswal traveled to the Chinese city of Shenzhen on behalf of a client. He was so impressed that he stayed and started his own tech company. "You can't find too many other cities in China or around Asia that really embrace innovation as Shenzhen...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taobao#Lifestyle Firm#Alibaba Group Holding Ltd#Taiji Zen International#Global Times#Gm#Vp#Chinese
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Metro International

China’s Shanghai denies lockdown rumours as daily COVID infections near 1,000

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China’s wealthy commercial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

Avatar startup Genies hits $1 billion valuation in latest raise

Genies, an LA-based digital avatar startup, announced Tuesday that it had raised $150 million in funding from Silver Lake, with participation from Bond, NEA and Tamarack Global. The round was first reported by DealBook. It follows a $65 million Series B raised last May. The round values the startup at...
BUSINESS
BBC

China Covid pandemic: Xi hails response as Shanghai hits record

China's President Xi Jinping has praised his country's handling of the Covid pandemic, even as Shanghai reported record case numbers. Speaking at an event marking China's hosting of the Winter Olympics, Mr Xi said some athletes said China deserved a gold medal for its approach. China's zero-Covid policy has come...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

(Reuters) - U.S-listed shares of major Chinese companies including Didi Global and Alibaba surged on Friday, set to wrap a week that was marked by China’s top policymaker laying out plans to support the country’s capital markets. Shares of the Chinese companies jumped on Friday, with ride-hailing firm...
STOCKS
WWD

Birimian Scales Up African Fashion Platform With Private Equity Investor

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Birimian, an investment company focused on African fashion designers, is scaling up its platform by partnering with Paris-based private equity firm Trail Capital to launch a long-term investment company aimed at fostering the continent’s first generation of global luxury brands. Trail, which holds stakes in companies including creative consulting firm Mazarine, professional beauty brand Wella and contemporary jewelry label APM Monaco, has invested an undisclosed sum in Birimian’s dedicated investment vehicle.More from WWDInstitut Français de la Mode Graduate Show 2022Looking Back at Beyoncé's Best Fashion MomentsInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy