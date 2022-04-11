ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ex-Oregon football player suing school, NCAA and Willie Taggart over 'controversial workouts'

By Dustin Schutte
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Oregon football player is suing the school, the NCAA and ex-head coach Willie Taggart over a “series of controversial workouts” that took place in 2017, according to a report from ESPN’s Heather Dinich. Doug Brenner, who played offensive line at Oregon, is suing the...

The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
Ohio State freshman basketball star enters NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson has decided to explore his options outside of Columbus. Tuesday, the 6-foot-2 freshman out of Cleveland announced that he was entering his name in the transfer portal after two seasons with the Buckeyes. He will have three years of eligibility at his next destination.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
Willie Taggart
Transfer forward from Ohio includes 3 B1G schools among top options

A transfer forward from Ohio has narrowed down his list of potential options to six schools, three of which are from the B1G. Ben Vander Plas is reportedly considering Illinois, Iowa State, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. He has one year of eligibility remaining after spending the past five seasons at Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Purdue hoops adds 7-footer from Sweden to 2022 recruiting class

Purdue will soon be adding another 7-footer to the basketball roster. The Boilermakers signed 7-foot-2 center William Berg on Wednesday, officially making him part of the 2022 recruiting class. He held offers from four other programs, picking Purdue over Illinois, Iona, UC-Riverside and Utah State. Berg joins a Purdue recruiting...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Ex-Iowa guard announces commitment to Big 12 program

Joe Toussaint is going from the B1G to the Big 12. The ex-Iowa guard announced his commitment to West Virginia on Monday. He recently visited the school, as it was one of his top transfer choices. Toussaint joins a West Virginia program that finished the 2021-22 season with a 16-17...
MORGANTOWN, WV
#The University Of Oregon#Health And Safety#American Football#Ex Oregon#Espn
Adam Schefter apologizes for initial tweet on Dwayne Haskins' passing

Adam Schefter has publicly apologized for his widely criticized tweet breaking the news of Dwayne Haskins’ passing Saturday. Schefter broke the news of Haskins’ death Saturday morning on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, Schefter included mentions of Haskins’ on-field struggles in the NFL. He was criticized by fans, teammates and fellow media members.
NFL
Buckeyes land 4-star RB over Michigan, Penn State and Miami

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class received a major bump on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes received a commitment from 4-star running back Mark Fletcher out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was also considering Michigan, Miami and Penn State as potential landing destinations. Fletcher made his announcement live on CBS Sports...
MIAMI, FL
XFL announces names of 8 head coaches

The XFL has announced the names of the 8 individuals who will be the head coaches for the league. A statement was released on Wednesday morning. “Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow’s league,” said Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL. “What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game.”
FOOTBALL
Another Illinois guard jumps into transfer portal

Illinois is losing another guard to transfer. Brandin Podziemski has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, joining fellow guard Andre Curbelo. Podziemski spent just one season in Champaign before opting to look for new options. “I have officially entered the transfer portal! I’d like to thank my teammates,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
SMU transfer, AAC POTY, drawing interest from multiple B1G programs

Teams in need of a point guard and a scoring punch for the 2022-23 basketball season are showing interest in the reigning AAC Player of the Year. SMU’s Kendric Davis is in the transfer portal and a large list of teams have reportedly checked in on him. According to Jeff Goodman with Stadium, Purdue and Maryland are among the teams to check-in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein unveils latest 2022 mock draft with new No. 1 pick

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and the race to the No. 1 pick remains an interesting discussion among analysts. In particular, NFL.com Draft analyst Lance Zierlein is one analyst that differs from the majority of most other analysts putting on mock drafts. In many circles, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is widely regarded as the eventual top pick in the draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO

