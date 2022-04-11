ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Bond Set for Marshfield Man Accused of Child Pornography Possession

By News Desk
onfocus.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield man Theodore Trahern, 28, has been charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession and one count of resisting arrest after an April 7 incident. According to...

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#National Crime Agency#Trahern
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFYR-TV

Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has set a $50,000 cash bond for a man who police say attacked an officer at Bismarck Airport. Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Fonseca is charged with assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and carrying a concealed weapon after an incident at the airport Monday.
BISMARCK, ND
WKRG News 5

Dothan police search for missing teen

UPDATE: DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search is on for a Dothan teenager that has been missing since Sunday. Her family is desperately asking for help in locating their daughter, who hasn’t been seen in the last four days. It was just this past Sunday when the Dino Johnson, and his family were getting ready […]
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy