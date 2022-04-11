ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

IMV's MVP-S Doublet Combo Therapy Shows Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity

By Vandana Singh
 2 days ago
IMV Inc IMV announced safety and preliminary efficacy data of the combination of its lead immunotherapy candidate, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) from a Phase 2 basket...

#Imv#Tumor#Doublet#Bladder Cancer#Imv Inc Imv#Merck Co Inc#Pembrolizumab
