Cancer

Surface Oncology Highlights New SRF388 Data At AACR Meeting

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Surface Oncology Inc SURF announced the presentation of new preclinical and translational data for SRF388, a first-in-class antibody targeting IL-27, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. Pharmacokinetics (PK) from...

