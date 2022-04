"Keep in mind that out of more than 1,500 positions that are corporate offices we had 121 positions that were impacted some of those areas that were impacted were communications, customer care, marketing, IT and our private brands,” said Tina Pottoff, Spokesperson for Hy-Vee. “What we’re saying is that this is a corporate restructure and really it impacts 121 positions across our three corporate offices, located here in Des Moines Iowa.”

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 20 DAYS AGO