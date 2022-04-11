ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

HUP Pavilion’s halo lights up: A beacon for awareness

upenn.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) Pavilion lit up in colors for the first time this winter to support causes that matter to Penn Medicine, glowing in loops of red for heart disease awareness; blue, green, pink, and purple for patients with rare diseases; and blue...

penntoday.upenn.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre foundation's 'Light it Up Blue' Gala to return

Joe Winters, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Winter Bros. Waste Systems, will be honored in recognition of his advocacy on behalf of those with autism by RVC Blue Speaks at its gala on April 23 at the Coral House in Baldwin. The event will mark the organizations fourth gala, and first since 2019.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
The Telegraph

Worm Moon lights up Lent

John Badman|The Telegraph The full Worm Moon, or Lenten Moon, rises above the cross atop St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton late Wednesday night. Commonly known as Worm Moon, the current full moon is the last of the winter season, a time when thawing ground allows worms and other insects to become active again. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, since this full moon occurred before the spring equinox it is also called the Lenten Moon, referring to the Christian season. Different Native American cultures have different names for the last full moon of winter, including Eagle Moon, Goose Moon, Crow Moon, Sugar Moon and Sore Eyes Moon. Whatever you wish to call it, you can see the full moon rising in the eastern sky just before 7 p.m. Winter is officially over, and spring starts, in North America on Sunday. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy