HUP Pavilion’s halo lights up: A beacon for awareness

John Badman|The Telegraph The full Worm Moon, or Lenten Moon, rises above the cross atop St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton late Wednesday night. Commonly known as Worm Moon, the current full moon is the last of the winter season, a time when thawing ground allows worms and other insects to become active again. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, since this full moon occurred before the spring equinox it is also called the Lenten Moon, referring to the Christian season. Different Native American cultures have different names for the last full moon of winter, including Eagle Moon, Goose Moon, Crow Moon, Sugar Moon and Sore Eyes Moon. Whatever you wish to call it, you can see the full moon rising in the eastern sky just before 7 p.m. Winter is officially over, and spring starts, in North America on Sunday. (John Badman)

ALTON, IL ・ 27 DAYS AGO