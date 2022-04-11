Special Weather Statement issued for Bracken, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Clay; Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas...Missouri Saint Francis River near Saint Francis For the Saint Francis River...including Saint Francis, Lake City, Madison...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Francis River near Saint Francis. * WHEN...From this morning to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Several roads near Wilhelmina, Missouri are flooded. Recreational areas and large areas of agricultural land near the river are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 16.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CLAY COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO