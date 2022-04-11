ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 Takeaways From Stars’ 6-4 Win Over the Chicago Blackhawks

By Sam Nestler
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars found a way to earn a much-needed 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at the United Center. While the game was FAR from perfect and turned into a wild back-and-forth contest, Dallas will shrug it off and take the two points home to Big...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Coyotes’ Hobey Baker Finalist Nathan Smith Set to Make NHL Debut

Nathan Smith, the newest member of the Arizona Coyotes, has had quite a year. First, he represented the United States in the 2022 Olympic Games. Just this past weekend, the Minnesota State standout played in the NCAA championship game, falling just short of a national title. Now, it’s on to the NHL, where he will debut for the Coyotes tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets & Red Wings Make Perfect Rivals Moving Forward

The competition between Michigan and Ohio runs deep. The rivalry is largely personified through matchups in college sports between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. As such, every meeting between the Buckeyes and Wolverines ends up being can’t-miss entertainment. Until now, in hockey, there hasn’t ever really...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
Chicago Tribune

Column: Pat Foley’s final game in the Blackhawks broadcast booth is the end of an era in Chicago sports

When he began broadcasting Chicago Blackhawks games at the start of the 1980-81 season, Pat Foley wanted fans to know he wasn’t going to be another old-school announcer. “I try to be as well-prepared as possible and stay on top of the action,” he told the Tribune’s Neil Milbert. “But I also try to have a little fun on the air. I think when people leave work, they want to leave their worries ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Sergei Zubov
Person
Mike Modano
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Rick Bowness
FOX Sports

Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Stars Hope to Regain Home-Ice Advantage During the Final Stretch

The Dallas Stars have reached the final nine games of the 2021-22 regular season. They sit three points up on the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot and just a single point behind the Nashville Predators for the top wild card. Of the final nine games, seven of them come at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. While they have been a strong home team throughout most of the season (23-10-2), they have lost a bit of their dominance as of late (4-4-1 since March 2).
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Matthews’ Season a Reminder of Why Vaive’s Number Should Be Retired

If you think the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews 2021-22 season is spectacular, you should’ve seen what Rick Vaive was doing 40 years ago. Many younger Maple Leafs’ fans may not know, and several diehard fans would rather forget, but the 1980s were a brutal era for the franchise. It was the most chaotic time under owner Harold Ballard, and Vaive was in the middle of it. The fact he did what he did, a performance that has not been matched until recently by Matthews, is worth remembering and honouring Vaive by retiring his number 22.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Panarin is Peaking Just in Time for the Playoffs

The New York Rangers clinched their first postseason berth in five years with a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. One of the keys to the victory, as well as New York’s recent success, is the excellent play of star-winger Artemi Panarin. While he has had a great season, he has taken his game to another level recently and he has quickly formed chemistry with linemates Ryan Strome and Andrew Copp.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Hockey#Nashville Predators#Hawks#The Dallas Stars#The Chicago Blackhawks
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center:. Game 74: Dallas Stars (42-27-4, 88 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-21-6, 96 points) When: Thursday, April 14 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas. TV: ESPN (no...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Panthers’ Spencer Knight Should Get Chance to Start in Playoffs

The Florida Panthers are having the best season in franchise history. With a 52-15-6 record and 110 points through 73 games, there’s still more for the Cats to scoop up before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin now that they’ve clinched their berth. However, they may have a goalie controversy on their hands with the sudden lapses from starter Sergei Bobrovsky and the rise of their young gun, Spencer Knight. With the playoffs only weeks away, the Panthers need to figure out who to rely on in net come Game 1 of the first round.
SUNRISE, FL
markerzone.com

INSIDER REVEALS BOSTON'S OPPONENT FOR THE 2023 WINTER CLASSIC

In early February, the National Hockey League announced that they would be returning to Fenway Park, home of the MLB's Boston Red Sox, for the 2023 Winter Classic on January 2nd. The Bruins hosted the third NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 1st 2010, and defeated the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Predators News & Rumors: Josi Breaks Record, Lauzon & More

It was a week that started strong for the Nashville Predators, but one that unfortunately came to a screeching halt. After defeating the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators, outscoring the two teams 9-4, they dropped back-to-back decisions against the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend. Scavenging five of a possible eight points, the Predators remain in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, with the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights following close behind with 86 and 84 points, respectively. There are now 10 games left, and it doesn’t appear they will clinch a playoff spot until the end of the regular season. To make matters worse, the teams ahead of them aren’t doing them any favors, as two of the top three teams in the Central Division are on extended winning streaks.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ Win vs. Penguins – 4/12/22

The New York Islanders played their first game of a home-and-home series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a crucial game for a team looking to finish the season strong. It became a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair that had the feel of a playoff game with the Islanders edging out the Penguins 5-4 in a shootout.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Reflecting on Blackhawks’ Pat Foley & His Broadcasting Career

After Thursday’s contest, Chicago Blackhawks games will sound very different from what they have for the past 41 years. Last June, the organization announced that longtime TV play-by-play voice Pat Foley will step down from his role at the end of the 2021-22 regular season, and Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks is set to be his final one in the booth.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Postseason Success Will Depend on Shesterkin’s Mental Focus

Igor Shesterkin has been significant to the New York Rangers’ regular-season success during 2021-22. He is the top pick to win the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the best goaltender and is a candidate for the Hart Trophy, given to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the league. Goalies are not often considered for the Hart Trophy and it is a testament to his ability that he is in the mix for the NHL MVP award.
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Kuemper Should Be Vezina Trophy Finalist

After Philipp Grubauer, a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2020-21, set sail for Seattle and signed with the Kraken in free agency, the Colorado Avalanche were left with a sizable hole in the crease. Darcy Kuemper was procured from the Arizona Coyotes in a subsequent trade, and anointed the starting goaltender ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. His Avalanche tenure got off to a rocky start, but he has sparkled in recent months, eliminating the one potential weakness of this otherwise loaded roster. Even while backstopping the Stanley Cup favourites, Kuemper’s play this season is worthy of Vezina Trophy buzz, and he should be named one of the three finalists come awards time. Let’s dig in.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy