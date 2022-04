P.J Craig went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI to lead Barnegat to a 4-1 come-from-behind win over Point Pleasant Boro in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro led, 1-0 going into the top of the seventh inning, before Barnegat (4-2) scored four runs to take the lead for good. Jared Schworn went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Ryan Kulpa gave up one run on four hits, struck out eight and walked three over five innings of work. Craig proved to be the winning pitcher, pitching two scoreless innings in relief in which he struck out four and walked none.

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO