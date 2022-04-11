Monroe County Sheriff's Office makes arrests

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Cassandra Phillips Rutherford, 28, of Amory was charged April 2 with possession of a controlled substance. Tyrel Bret Rutherford, 42, of Amory was also charged April 2 with possession of a controlled substance.

David James Rea, 58, of Brooksville was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon April 4.

On April 7, Shadrick Shaquayne Ware, 26, of Aberdeen was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, which is a violation of his probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

James Lynn Canyon, 47, of Aberdeen was charged April 7 with failure to register as a sex offender, which is a violation of his probation through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.