Seattle Kraken sign No. 2 overall pick Matty Beniers to entry-level contract

By Scott Maxwell
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kraken selected Beniers second overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, also making him the Kraken’s first-ever draft pick in the history of the franchise. He’s also the first of the seven draft selections the team made that they’ve signed. Beniers spent the last two...

The Hockey Writers

Coyotes’ Hobey Baker Finalist Nathan Smith Set to Make NHL Debut

Nathan Smith, the newest member of the Arizona Coyotes, has had quite a year. First, he represented the United States in the 2022 Olympic Games. Just this past weekend, the Minnesota State standout played in the NCAA championship game, falling just short of a national title. Now, it’s on to the NHL, where he will debut for the Coyotes tonight against the New Jersey Devils.
DUCKS REPORTEDLY MADE A DECISION REGARDING DALLAS EAKINS' FUTURE

The Anaheim Ducks are set to miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season and despite that, it appears that the team will be retaining head coach Dallas Eakins, according to Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register. "The Ducks are expected to retain Dallas Eakins as their coach for...
Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
Yardbarker

Packers Draft: Only 4 wide receivers are “no brainers” at #22

Green Bay has a major need for wide receiver going into this draft. However this draft is deep enough at wide receiver that if one of these four WRs aren’t available, they should take best player available. Green Bay can still get outstanding value for wide receiver at #28, #53, and #59.
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
SPORTbible

Megan Rapinoe Threatens Legal Action Against Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Over Logo

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been threatened with legal action by Megan Rapinoe after she found alleged similarities between TogetherXR’s branding and the new XFL logo. The 36-year-old USA international believes the new branding for XFL – the American Football League that Johnson recently bought from WWE chairman Vince McMahon – is too similar to TogetherXR's logo.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Top NCAA goal scorer Ethen Frank signs AHL contract

The most prolific goal scorer in all of college hockey has found a home to ply his trade next season, signing an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears. Ethen Frank will join the Bears on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season as well, after finishing his final season of eligibility with Western Michigan University.
Yardbarker

Flames prospect update: Stockton’s depth stands out

There are no secrets in the world of hockey, friends, and since we’ve written a lot about the Stockton Heat’s terrific top line, you can bet teams try to shut them down. Over the weekend, the Ontario Reign largely kept the top line quiet in a pair of close games. But Stockton’s second and third liners carried the mail instead, allowing the Heat to capture three of a possible four points and inch closer to capturing a division crown.
FOX Sports

Wednesday's Kraken-Jets game postponed because of weather

The NHL has pushed back a scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets as a winter storm sweeps through southern Manitoba. Environment Canada is warning people in Winnipeg to prepare for hazardous winter conditions beginning overnight Tuesday, including nearly 20 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 40 mph, creating zero visibility at times.
Yardbarker

Cruz Lucius – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: USNTDP Juniors (USHL) Cruz Lucius played his midget hockey with Gentry Academy, recording two eye-catching seasons. In his 15U season, he scored nine goals and 32 assists through just 13 games. He followed that up with 28 goals and 40 assists in 20 games in his 16U season.
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 5-2 Loss to the Sabres

Fortunately, the Buffalo Sabres don’t play the Toronto Maple Leafs during the playoffs. For some reason, the Maple Leafs simply didn’t show up against the Sabres last night. The result was a 5-2 loss to the team that has beaten them three times out of four this season.
ESPN

Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

CHICAGO --  The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche sign top college free agent Ben Meyers

Arguably the top college free agent from this year’s crop was Minnesota captain Ben Meyers, and he has decided on where he’ll start his professional career. The Hobey Baker finalist signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche that begins immediately, meaning he is eligible to play down the stretch but not in this year’s playoffs.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Top Michigan prospects Brendan Brisson, Thomas Bordeleau sign AHL tryouts

Another pair of top college prospects have turned pro, as Brendan Brisson has signed a tryout agreement with the Henderson Silver Knights and Thomas Bordeleau has signed one with the San Jose Barracuda. Notably, both players would not be eligible to be assigned and play with the Silver Knights had they signed entry-level contracts with the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks respectively, so this is a way to get some AHL games first. At any point, the NHL squads could sign them and insert him into the lineup, should they have the cap space to carry the extra contract. If not, entry-level deals for 2022-23 will likely follow.
