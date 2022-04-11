ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Donald Trump Face Criminal Charges? What We Know so Far

By Ewan Palmer
 3 days ago
There are still a number of investigations that could lead to Trump becoming the first former president to be criminally charged in U.S....

Independent Independent
3d ago

They set out to find answers, they found truth. No help from the Conspirators. To do nothing, is doing something. The American people deserve to know that Fascism will not be given a pass, and our Government stands for the United States Constitution.

My God Is Orange
2d ago

The Perfect Call WAS TREASON. The emoluments clause, no president shall profit on his businesses while in office, for example Jimmy Carter sold his peanut farm. The Mueller report DID FIND EVIDENCE OF RUSSIAN COLLUSION. Attacking and Gassing innocent protestors for a photo op. His attempted Coup on 1/6/21. We've got so much Evidence against him we could be hanging him 24/7/365 for the next 100 years, I'll Buy The Rope Let's Get This Party Started.

Larry Wilson
2d ago

I'm not even going to read this article, due to the FACT that the Committee Chairman has already said that some News agencies are not telling you the truth. The Committee is DEFINITELY working TOGETHER and on a single mission. TO get to the truth.

Newsweek

Newsweek

