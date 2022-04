The Boston Red Sox overcame a sluggish start to take down the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, 5-3. Rich Hill took the mound for the first start of his third stint with Boston. The 42-year-old allowed three runs on five hits through 4.1 innings while striking out four Tigers hitters. His counterpart, Tyler Alexander, exited after 5.1 innings of work with five hits and three runs allowed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO